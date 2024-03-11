 

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance

The actress heaps praise on the singer after 'The Fire Inside', which features in Eva's directorial debut film 'Flamin' Hot', was nominated for the Best Original Song gong at the award event.

  Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eva Longoria hailed Becky G as a "genius" ahead of her Oscars performance. The 27-year-old star is set to perform at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, and Eva has heaped praise on Becky after "The Fire Inside", which features in Eva's directorial debut film "Flamin' Hot", was nominated for the Best Original Song gong.

Speaking to E!'s Laverne Cox on the red carpet, Eva said, "I have goosebumps ... I can't believe it! I can because you know what? Diane Warren wrote the song and she's a genius, and Becky G is a genius. And the performance tonight ... you will never be more proud to be a Latino."

Eva claimed that Becky will wow the star-studded audience with her performance.
The actress-turned-director said, "Becky's thought and love that she's put into this performance is going to blow everybody away."

The 48-year-old actress also hailed the Oscars platform as a big opportunity for her community. The actress, who was born in Texas to Mexican parents, explained, "We don't ever get this platform. We ... people of color, we don't really get this stage so we wanted to bring our whole community with us tonight. We wanted to thank everybody for watching our movie and making it a success. It's just been a ride."

"Flamin' Hot" is based on the story of Richard Montanez, a former janitor who claims to have invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos, the popular crunchy snack. Eva previously revealed why she felt so passionately about the project.

She told the "Backstage" podcast, "I think there's obviously stereotypes that have been about our community for so long, but also because we don't get many movies like this. I had the opportunity to create a hero and I wanted him to look like Richard Montanez. I wanted him to be brown. I wanted him to sound like my dad. And I want our community specifically to be able to look up onscreen and go, 'Wow, that guy did all that.' "

