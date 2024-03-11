Lukas Gage Clarifies Archie Madekwe Romance Rumor After Calling Him 'Husband'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'White Lotus' actor sets the record straight on his relationship status after causing buzz for calling the 'Saltburn' star his 'husband' at the Vanity Fair party.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lukas Gage, star of "The White Lotus", has set the record straight on his relationship with Archie Madekwe after introducing him as his "husband" at a Vanity Fair party. "No, we're not married," Gage said while at Los Angeles International Airport. "We are friends."

Gage explained that he wasn't bothered by the romantic speculation, saying, "I'll take it as a compliment. Archie is a hottie. He's a good one."

The rumors sparked when Gage referred to Madekwe as his husband at the party, but he later clarified that it was a joke.

Gage is currently focusing on himself following his divorce from Chris Appleton. "I'm just loving - I'm dating me," he said. He has also taken a break from dating apps.

Gage and Appleton split after six months of marriage in November 2023. They are currently hashing out divorce details. Despite the breakup, Gage expressed that he has experienced personal growth. "It's been a year of learning, growing, changing," he said.

