Oscars 2024: Liza Koshy Takes a Tumble in Towering Platform Heels on Red Carpet

The 'Escape the Night' star wobbles in her sky-high platform heels before losing her balance as she walks the red carpet at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Actress and media personality Liza Koshy handled a red carpet mishap with grace and humor during the 2024 Academy Awards.

Adorned in a stunning red off-the-shoulder gown and towering platform heels, Koshy gracefully posed for photographs until she lost her footing and plummeted to the red carpet. Despite the embarrassing incident, Koshy couldn't help but laugh at herself.

Surrounding attendees rushed to her aid, helping her back to her feet. Although momentarily shaken, Koshy continued to pose for photos, ensuring she did not stumble again.

In a video shared by Variety reporter Katcy Stephan, Koshy's tumble and her subsequent recovery are captured in real-time. Her laughter and resilience have made the incident a memorable red carpet moment.

Koshy's fall follows her daring fashion statement at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. She revived the exposed thong trend in a custom Victorian lace and beaded gown, showcasing both elegance and a hint of cheekiness.

The 96th Oscars aired live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, at 7 P.M. ET.

