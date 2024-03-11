 

Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Announces Pregnancy, Shows Off Baby Bump on Red Carpet

Celebrity

The former 'High School Musical' star is preparing for her new role as a mother as she announces she is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker.

AceShowbiz - Actress Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first child with her husband, Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker. The exciting news was revealed at the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Hudgens, 35, showcased her growing baby bump in a floor-length black gown when hitting the Oscars red carpet, marking her first public appearance with the news.

The couple tied the knot in December 2023 in a romantic jungle ceremony in Tulum, Mexico.

Hudgens had previously shared her desire to have children around the age of 36, but emphasized that she was not feeling pressured. "I don't feel panicked about it," she said in a 2022 interview.

The baby news comes after months of speculation, which Hudgens had shut down in October 2023 when she responded to pregnancy rumors during her bachelorette party. "Not pregnant so y'all can stop," she wrote.

Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020 after meeting on a Zoom meditation group call. They made their red carpet debut in November 2021 and have since been spotted on numerous public outings, often sharing affectionate moments on social media.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, Hudgens described Tucker as "just kind of perfect for me." She added, "I really am [happy]."

This is the first child for both Hudgens and Tucker. The couple is excited about embarking on this new chapter in their lives and eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little one.

