Miss World 2024 Crowns Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic as Winner

Instagram/photoart.mark Celebrity

Among 112 contestants representing countries worldwide, the contestant from the Czech Republic wows the judges in the final round and takes home this year's title.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Krystyna Pyszkova of the Czech Republic has been crowned Miss World 2024 at a glittering contest held in Mumbai, India, on Saturday night, March 9. Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon emerged as the first runner-up among 112 contestants representing countries worldwide.

Expressing her elation upon winning the title, Pyszkova stated, "Being crowned Miss World is a dream come true. I am deeply honored to represent my country and the values of 'beauty with a purpose' on a global platform."

The event showcased the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture, with participants donning richly embroidered skirts and blouses and performing captivating dances to popular Bollywood tunes. India's Sini Shetty was eliminated after reaching the final eight while six Indian women have previously won the title, including Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

Hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and Miss World 2013 Megan Young from the Philippines, the pageant returned to India for the first time in 28 years. During the preliminary rounds, contestants competed in events such as fitness, beauty, talent, and public speaking.

In the final rounds, Pyszkova impressed the judges with her articulation on removing the stigma surrounding menstruation. The 23-year-old law student and model emerged victorious, overshadowing her three fellow continental winners: Yasmina Zeytoun of Lebanon, Ache Abrahams of Trinidad and Tobago, and Lesego Chombo of Botswana.

Miss World is recognized as one of the oldest international beauty pageants, founded in the United Kingdom in 1951. Pyszkova succeeds Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who held the title since March 2022. Due to scheduling conflicts, the pageant was not held in 2023.

You can share this post!