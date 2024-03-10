 

Doja Cat Bids Farewell to Instagram Because She Doesn't Like How She Was 'Treated' on the App

The 'Paint The Town Red' raptress, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, deactivates her Instagram account a few months after she faced backlash for wearing a Sam Hyde T-Shirt.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat has said goodbye to Instagram. Before deactivating her account, the "Planet Her" artist revealed that she decided to leave the platform because she didn't like how she was "treated" there.

"hey i'm gonna deactivate because i'm not really feeling this anymore," the 28-year-old wrote in a post shared on Saturday, March 9, which has since been deleted. "you guys take care of yourselves."

Doja went on to note, "i like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but i just feel like this is getting to be too much. the way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have f**ked up thoughts." The femcee then concluded her message by telling her followers, "Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet."

This arrived a few months after Doja faced backlash for wearing a Sam Hyde T-Shirt. According to the Los Angeles Times, Sam pledged $5,000 to neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer in 2017. It came after its editor, Andrew Anglin, faced a legal battle with the Southern Poverty Law Center over his alleged "trolling" against a Jewish woman.

Doja, however, has clarified that she didn't intend to promote the comedian's stance regarding the "neo-Nazi" movement. She added in an interview with Ebro Darden, "It didn't affect the world in a way where we have to look behind our backs."

In the same interview, Doja also clarified that she didn't hate her fans. "One thing that I do want to set straight is that you'll never see a direct quote of me saying, 'I hate my fans.' Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, she hates her fans," she claimed.

"It's definitely something, and I know that people who get it, get it, and I'm fine with that. I don't need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone," the femcee insisted. "If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke. It's not my responsibility to have them understand."

