Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

The 'Under the Influence' hitmaker doesn't care about mainstream acceptance and 'fake celebrities' after he was snubbed from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has declared his disinterest in mainstream recognition, announcing that the deluxe version of his album "11:11" will feature 13 additional tracks.

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, Brown wrote, "11:11 deluxe album will contain 13 new songs. So all together 35 songs. Drops 4/11. I'm 35 this year."

Along with the album update, Brown also expressed his disdain for mainstream media and celebrities. He wrote, "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."

Chris Brown rants in a new Instagram story

This announcement comes after Brown claimed he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game due to requests from sponsors. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES," Brown posted on Instagram.

Despite the alleged snub, Brown released "11:11" as his eleventh studio album in November 2023, featuring collaborations with Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Davido, and Lojay. The deluxe version of the album, set for release on April 11, will bring the total track count to 35 songs.

