 

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Under the Influence' hitmaker doesn't care about mainstream acceptance and 'fake celebrities' after he was snubbed from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown has declared his disinterest in mainstream recognition, announcing that the deluxe version of his album "11:11" will feature 13 additional tracks.

In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, Brown wrote, "11:11 deluxe album will contain 13 new songs. So all together 35 songs. Drops 4/11. I'm 35 this year."

Along with the album update, Brown also expressed his disdain for mainstream media and celebrities. He wrote, "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."

  Editors' Pick

Chris Brown rants in a new Instagram post

Chris Brown rants in a new Instagram story

This announcement comes after Brown claimed he was uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game due to requests from sponsors. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn’t do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES," Brown posted on Instagram.

Despite the alleged snub, Brown released "11:11" as his eleventh studio album in November 2023, featuring collaborations with Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Davido, and Lojay. The deluxe version of the album, set for release on April 11, will bring the total track count to 35 songs.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob
Related Posts
Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Chris Brown Blames Ruffles for Getting Him Disinvited From NBA All-Star Game, the Brand Reacts

Chris Brown Blames Ruffles for Getting Him Disinvited From NBA All-Star Game, the Brand Reacts

Chris Brown to Embark on '11:11 Tour' in Summer 2024

Chris Brown to Embark on '11:11 Tour' in Summer 2024

Chris Brown Praises Usher Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Alleged Beef

Chris Brown Praises Usher Over Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Alleged Beef

Latest News
Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub
  • Mar 10, 2024

Chris Brown Blasts 'Fake Celebrities', Rejects Mainstream Acceptance After NBA All-Star Game Snub

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob
  • Mar 10, 2024

Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release
  • Mar 10, 2024

Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Michael Strahan's Cancer-Stricken Daughter Beams After Meeting Favorite Artist Bryson Tiller
  • Mar 10, 2024

Michael Strahan's Cancer-Stricken Daughter Beams After Meeting Favorite Artist Bryson Tiller

Victoria Monet Regrets Bringing Daughter to Grammy Awards: It Was 'Disaster'
  • Mar 10, 2024

Victoria Monet Regrets Bringing Daughter to Grammy Awards: It Was 'Disaster'

Lil Nas X Says 'F**k Everybody Else' After Facing Criticism Over New Song Preview
  • Mar 10, 2024

Lil Nas X Says 'F**k Everybody Else' After Facing Criticism Over New Song Preview

Most Read
Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-08 15:58:22

Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Bruce Willis' Close Ones Cherish 'Every Last Moment' as His Decreased Appetite Is a Big Concern

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Drake Fuels Baby Daddy Rumors After Showering Sexyy Red With Expensive Gifts

Drake Fuels Baby Daddy Rumors After Showering Sexyy Red With Expensive Gifts

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey

Rupert Murdoch Sends Out Wedding Invitations After Engaged to Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch Sends Out Wedding Invitations After Engaged to Elena Zhukova

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview

Tom Brady Snubs Gisele Bundchen in International Women's Day Posts After Her Tearful Interview