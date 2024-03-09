Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Instagram Music

The 'Side to Side' hitmaker tackles relationship issues as she sings cryptic lyrics about facing betrayal by her lover in the title track of her new studio album 'Eternal Sunshine'.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine", has sparked speculation that her husband, Dalton Gomez, may have been unfaithful. In the titular track, Grande sings cryptic lyrics such as, "Now, now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest," leading fans to believe she may be accusing Gomez of infidelity.

Prior to the album's release, Grande faced accusations of being a homewrecker when she started dating Ethan Slater, who was married at the time. Fans are now apologizing to Grande for the accusations, claiming she was the victim of Gomez's alleged cheating.

On September 18, 2023, both Grande and Gomez filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences." Sources claim the couple amicably worked out their separation before filing.

Ariana Grande's history with cheating allegations dates back to her previous relationships. In 2013, her ex-boyfriend Jai Brooks accused her of cheating with Nathan Sykes. Grande later denied the accusations.

In 2015, "Glee" actress Naya Rivera alleged in her book that Grande broke up her engagement with Big Sean. Grande has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Grande was also accused of cheating with Pete Davidson, who was dating Cazzie David at the time. David has claimed that Davidson broke up with her over text message the day after he was seen with Grande.

In a response to cheating rumors about Mac Miller on Instagram, Grande stated, "I didn't but go off. Can you like... go stan someone else? Ur boring."

