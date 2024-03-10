Ariana Grande Pleads With Fans Not to Send Hateful Message After 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Instagram Music

In the wake of her new album launch, the 'Side by Side' hitmaker asks her online devotees not to 'misinterpret the intention behind the music' that she's released.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has issued a message to fans following the release of her introspective new album, "Eternal Sunshine", urging them to refrain from sending hateful messages to those in her life.

In an Instagram Story posted Saturday, March 9, Grande expressed her disappointment with fans who are misinterpreting the album's intentions and sending negative messages based on their own interpretations.

"Anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage," she wrote. "It is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music."

Grande emphasized that while the album explores painful experiences, it is also imbued with love.

"Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love," she explained. "If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely."

"I ask that you please do not [spread hate]," she continued. "It is not how to support me. It is the opposite."

Grande's seventh full-length album arrives after headlines dominated her love life in 2023, including her separation from Dalton Gomez and subsequent relationship with Ethan Slater.

"Eternal Sunshine" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and set a record as the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. Grande is scheduled to perform on "Saturday Night Live" as its musical guest on Saturday night.

