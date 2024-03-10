Gigi Hadid Ditches Her Signature Long Hair for Chic Bob

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - On March 8, Gigi Hadid debuted a dramatic hair transformation, cutting her long locks for a chic loose bob. The transformation, captured in a series of Instagram posts, was executed by celebrity hair stylist Chris McMillan, renowned for his work on Jennifer Aniston's iconic "Rachel" haircut.

Hadid's videos showcase the process, set to Loretta Lynn's "Act Naturally," revealing McMillan working on her wet hair before sharing the final cut with a mirror selfie. A few hours later, she shared a carousel of the finished look, styled and dried, featuring her blonde hair styled in wavy, textured waves.

Hadid's hair update coincides with her rumored relationship with actor Bradley Cooper. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are "serious" and have discussed their future together. They reportedly communicate effectively and are eager to move forward. Hadid and Cooper's families both approve of the relationship.

Hadid's hair transformation also marks a departure from her previous long hair, which she has simplified since becoming a mother. She shared in a 2021 interview that she prioritizes her role as a mother and keeps her beauty routine minimal, often opting for a bun to keep her hair out of her daughter's reach.

Despite her simplified beauty routine, Hadid's new bob has created a buzz among celebrities embracing hair makeovers in 2024. From layers to extensions, stars are inspiring beauty trends on and off the red carpet.

