Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke Demands Engagement Ring Back After Their Split

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The 'Summer House' star Lindsay claims her former fiance has asked her to return the diamond ring he gifted her on their engagement after they decided to call it quits.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard has revealed that her ex-fiance, Carl Radke, demanded the return of her 4.02-carat engagement ring after calling off their wedding last August.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", Hubbard explained that New York law considers engagement rings as "contingency gifts" that are conditional upon marriage. Since there was no wedding, Hubbard said, the ring legally belonged to Radke.

"He emailed me and demanded it back," Hubbard said.

Hubbard also addressed the ongoing payment of rent on their shared apartment. Despite moving out after the breakup, Radke continues to contribute half the $13,000-a-month rent.

"We resigned our lease a month before he broke up [with me]," Hubbard said. "That's something that should have been thought through, and it wasn't. That's not a 'me' problem."

Despite the financial burden, Hubbard said she was in "survival mode" after the split and couldn't have figured out alternative housing.

Hubbard also spoke about her current dating life, revealing that she has started dating but not yet in a serious relationship.

In contrast, Radke has yet to publicly address Hubbard's claims although he is expected to appear on "WWHL" next week.

You can share this post!