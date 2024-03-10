 

Nelson Thomas Learns to Accept His Injury After Foot Amputation Following Near-Fatal Car Crash

'The Challenge' star is recovering at home after being discharged from hospital after one of his feet was amputated as he was injured in a horrific car accident.

  Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nelson Thomas, star of MTV's "The Challenge", has returned home following an amputation procedure. In a TikTok video, the 35-year-old expressed relief at being out of the hospital after a challenging three-day stay.

"At least they let me keep my good foot, right?" said Thomas with a laugh.

Despite initial pain, Thomas said he's feeling better at home. He's required to elevate his leg for six weeks and take medication to prevent stiffness. "I have to make sure I'm moving it so it doesn't get stiff," explained Thomas. "It is weird. I still don't know how I feel, but I'm home and I'm happy."

Thomas's journey began in March 2023 when he was involved in a serious car accident and rescued from his flaming vehicle by Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn and others. He underwent multiple surgeries, including stem cell therapy and traditional physical therapy, but ultimately faced a nonunion bone in his foot.

Initially distraught, Thomas has since come to terms with his injury. He says he's not hiding the experience and encourages others to seek help if needed. "Crying is good. It's helped me a lot," he said. "Everybody always tells people, 'the light at the end of the tunnel,' but nobody tells you how long the tunnel is."

Thomas is grateful for the support he's received and continues to take it day by day. He urges people not to be ashamed of shedding tears and acknowledges the challenges ahead. "Don't be ashamed because you're shedding tears," said Thomas. "This is who I am."

