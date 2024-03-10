Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style

Pexels/Tara Winstead Celebrity

While other figures turned heads in their shocking revealing outfits, these celebrities opted to make a fashion statement and go dramatic with their unusual ensembles.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - For decades, the annual Academy Awards has become one of the biggest events in Hollywood. Not only because they are celebrating the best works in movie, but also because the event becomes the night where A-listers gather and show up in their best looks.

To steal the show, some choose to go classic and elegant, while others may go as far as wearing skimpy or dramatic outfits. While styles change over years, those who make the biggest impact may leave lasting memories.

As the 2024 Oscars is just around the corner, let's take a look back at some of celebrities' styles on the red carpet at last year's show. Below, AceShowbiz has listed ten famous stars who turned heads with their eye-catching looks at the 2023 Academy Awards.

1. Elizabeth Banks Instagram Elizabeth Banks wowed in her dramatic look when she hit the red carpet at the 2023 award show in a black-and-white dress. The gown interestingly featured an additional black fabric, which seemingly was attached to the back side of its strap and trailed along the floor. Furthermore, the upper part of the "Pitch Perfect 3" actress' dress was in a black color, contrasting the lower part which was in white. The unique clothing piece was long enough to reach the floor and came with two thick straps. She accessorized herself with a pair of earrings, sparkling necklace and several rings.

2. Harry Shum Jr. Instagram At the star-studded event, Harry Shum Jr. attracted the attention of other attendees by making his look eye-catching with a traditional Japanese belt, Obi. He wore the black belt over a white suit that came with black outlines. The "Everything Everywhere All at Once" actor also sported a white button-up shirt under the blazer and a pair of long black tailored wide-leg pants. He completed the look with a matching bow and a pair of pointed-toe matching leather shoes.

3. Allison Williams AP "Barbie" hadn't become a hit when the 95th annual Academy Awards was held, but Allison Williams had her girly moment in an all-pink get-up. She looked stunning in a pink dress that came with two long sleeves and a high neck design. The gown also had white fur on its lower part and sparkling pink as well as silver embellishments all over it. To match with the dress, which was long enough to cover her shoes and trailed behind her as she walked, the former "Girls" star put on what appeared to be a huge light pink outer. In addition, her dark hair was styled in an up-do.

4. Jessie Buckley Instagram Jessie Buckley made sure all eyes were on her when she walked down the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards. Attending the annual event, the actress of "The Lost Daughter" opted to wear a dress with dramatic sleeves. While the upper part of the sleeves had a puffed balloon design, their lower part was seemingly made of skin-tight knit with fringe details covering her hands. As for the sheer floor-length black gown, it featured glittery floral embellishments on its upper part and a high neck design.

5. Harvey Guillen Instagram Harvey Guillen refused to go with a traditional suit when making an appearance at the 95th award show. Being different from other male guests, he hit the red carpet in a black suit dress over a white button-up shirt. The tuxedo gown came with two long sleeves and flared out on its lower part. The "What We Do in the Shadows" star enhanced the black-and-white get-up with a pair of long black wide-leg pants. Both the trousers and suit dress had shimmering silver embellishments all over them. He also sported a pair of glossy black pointed-toe leather shoes.

6. Shohreh Aghdashloo Instagram Shohreh Aghdashloo made a fashion statement to bring up a social cultural issue when hitting the red carpet at the annual event. She chose to wear a custom-made dress designed by award-winning fashion designer Christian Siriano. The "House of Saddam" star rocked a body-fit long white-and-black dress that came with two black trails, one of which featured white "Women Life Freedom" graphics, on its sides. The gown had an off-the-shoulder design and attached black belt around the wearer's stomach.

7. Tems ABC Tems surely couldn't be missed in her dramatic all-white outfit when she attended the star-studded show. She opted to wear an asymmetrical white gown, which looked stylish with its fabric that went over her head and covered one of her shoulders.



The "Not an Angel" songstress' sleeveless white gown was long enough to trail along the floor. She also put on a leggy display since the dress came with a thigh-high slit, which was high enough to expose her upper thigh, on one of the wearer's long legs.

8. Ashley Graham Instagram When walking down the red carpet at the 2023 Oscars, Ashley Graham turned heads in her all-black dress with made-up wings. She confidently struck a number of poses in a black cape, which seemingly was made to look like she had wings. The "American Beauty Star" host completed the look with a black crop top featuring a plunging neckline and two thick straps around her tummy. She paired the revealing clothing piece with a see-through long black fishnet skirt while covering her private area with a pair of matching undies.

9. Michelle Williams Michelle Williams may not be a superhero, but she had her own cape. The "Venom" actress put on a sheer white cape over her gown at the 95th annual ceremony. The see-through outer itself featured silver embellishments all over it to enhance the look of her dress. Under the cape. the "Dawson's Creek" alum rocked a strapless and sleeveless white gown, which was long enough to cover her high heels and came with sparkling black patterns on its upper part. Wearing a nearly all-white outfit, she gave a swipe of color to the look by putting on a silver chain necklace.

10. Melissa McCarthy Instagram Melissa McCarthy definitely pulled it off despite a last-minute change to her initial plan. The actress looked vibrant in an all-red ball gown, which was created last-minute by Christian Siriano. Her original dress was damaged by a burst pipe in his design studio a few days prior to the award show. The lower part of "The Little Mermaid (2023)" actress' gown flared out and featured tulle as well as ruffle details. The dress, which had a high neck design and two long puffy sleeves, was long enough to cover her feet and trail behind as she walked the red carpet.

