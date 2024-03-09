 

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94
CBS
Celebrity

The character actress known for her roles in 'Charlie's Angels', 'Perry Mason', and 'Edge of Fury' is announced by her loved ones to have passed away at the age of 94.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Veteran television actress Jean Allison, known for her character roles in popular series such as "Bonanza" and "Perry Mason", has passed away at the age of 94. Her family confirmed her death on February 28 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Throughout her three-decade career, Allison appeared in numerous shows, including "Charlie's Angels", "Gunsmoke", "Emergency!", and "Hawaiian Eye". Her character actress status was solidified through her appearances in "The Detectives", "Starsky & Hutch", "The Waltons", and many more.

Born on October 24, 1929, Allison began her career after being spotted in a stage performance by an agent. She made her on-screen debut in 1957 on "General Electric Theater." Her filmography also includes "Edge of Fury" (1958), "The Devil's Partner" (1960), and "Hardcore" (1979).

  Editors' Pick

Allison was married three times, first to actor/director Lee Philips, then to boxing trainer Jerry Boyd (who wrote the story for "Million Dollar Baby"), and finally to Phil Toorvald, with whom she raised three children.

After the loss of their spouses, Allison reconnected with longtime cameraman Jack Couffer, who she had first met on "Edge of Fury" 50 years prior. They remained companions until Couffer's death in 2021.

Allison is survived by her three children, Erin, Sven, and Tina. Her legacy as a character actress will continue to entertain audiences for years to come.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday
Latest News
Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style
  • Mar 10, 2024

Take a Look Back at 2023 Oscars: Ten Famous Stars Who Had Eye-Catching Style

Lil Wayne Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Filed by Private Chef
  • Mar 09, 2024

Lil Wayne Reaches Settlement in Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Filed by Private Chef

Deiondra Sanders Announces 'Miracle' Pregnancy After Numerous Health Challenges
  • Mar 09, 2024

Deiondra Sanders Announces 'Miracle' Pregnancy After Numerous Health Challenges

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization
  • Mar 09, 2024

Hoda Kotb's Daughter 'Doing Much Better' Following 'Terrifying' Hospitalization

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday
  • Mar 09, 2024

Halle Berry Gushes Over 'Fine A**' Boyfriend Van Hunt on His 54th Birthday

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94
  • Mar 09, 2024

'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

Most Read
Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 15:57:55

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Mob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'