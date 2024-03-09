'Charlie's Angels' Star Jean Allison Died at 94

CBS Celebrity

The character actress known for her roles in 'Charlie's Angels', 'Perry Mason', and 'Edge of Fury' is announced by her loved ones to have passed away at the age of 94.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Veteran television actress Jean Allison, known for her character roles in popular series such as "Bonanza" and "Perry Mason", has passed away at the age of 94. Her family confirmed her death on February 28 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

Throughout her three-decade career, Allison appeared in numerous shows, including "Charlie's Angels", "Gunsmoke", "Emergency!", and "Hawaiian Eye". Her character actress status was solidified through her appearances in "The Detectives", "Starsky & Hutch", "The Waltons", and many more.

Born on October 24, 1929, Allison began her career after being spotted in a stage performance by an agent. She made her on-screen debut in 1957 on "General Electric Theater." Her filmography also includes "Edge of Fury" (1958), "The Devil's Partner" (1960), and "Hardcore" (1979).

Allison was married three times, first to actor/director Lee Philips, then to boxing trainer Jerry Boyd (who wrote the story for "Million Dollar Baby"), and finally to Phil Toorvald, with whom she raised three children.

After the loss of their spouses, Allison reconnected with longtime cameraman Jack Couffer, who she had first met on "Edge of Fury" 50 years prior. They remained companions until Couffer's death in 2021.

Allison is survived by her three children, Erin, Sven, and Tina. Her legacy as a character actress will continue to entertain audiences for years to come.

