 

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video
Instagram
Music

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer unleashes the music video of the single, which is featured on her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine', shortly after the song's release.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has released the music video of her new song titled "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)". The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress unleashed the visuals shortly after the single became available on various music streaming platforms.

On Friday, March 8, the 30-year-old singer's MV of the track was released. In the footage, she goes through a process to move on from her ex. In the beginning of the clip, she is documented visiting what appeared to be a clinic, which is named "Brighter Days Inc."

While sitting down on a chair, Ariana is filmed signing a paper, in which she declares that she gives the clinic her permission to "remove this person completely from your memory." She later undergoes the memory clearing procedure. At that time, some of her fun experiences with her ex, including one when they celebrate her birthday together, are being displayed.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, Ariana gets emotional while holding a necklace, which is given by her ex, before she completes the procedure. She is then documented smiling from ear-to-ear and sharing a hug with the clinic employee as she leaves the room. Near the end of the clip, she is seen walking next to a different guy while having a nice conversation, apparently proving that she has moved on from her ex.

The music video arrived less than one day after the "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" single, which is featured in her seventh studio album "Eternal Sunshine", was dropped. On the song, Ariana sings, "I didn't think you'd understand me/ How could you ever even try?/ I don't wanna tiptoe, but I don't wanna hide/ But I don't wanna feed this monstrous fire/ Just wanna let this story die/ And I'll be alright."

The "Rain on Me" singer continues, "We can't be friends/ But I'd like to just pretend/ You cling to your papers and pens/ Wait until you like me again." She adds, "Wait for your love/ My love, I'll wait for your love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single
Related Posts
Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Hints at Being Cheated on by Husband Dalton Gomez in New Song

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Hair Transformation Ahead of 'Eternal Sunshine' Release

Latest News
Beyonce Defended Amid Accusations She Steals Package Design for Her Hair Care Brand
  • Mar 09, 2024

Beyonce Defended Amid Accusations She Steals Package Design for Her Hair Care Brand

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single
  • Mar 09, 2024

Camila Cabello Unfazed by Charli XCX's Apparent Shade After Announcing Comeback Single

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son
  • Mar 09, 2024

DDG Defiantly Hits Back at Criticism of Him 'Dangling' Baby Son

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute
  • Mar 09, 2024

Kate Middleton Featured in International Women's Day Tribute

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations
  • Mar 09, 2024

Katy Perry Appears to Conceal Baby Bump in Baggy Outfit Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah
Music
  • 2024-03-08 10:53:25

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Halle Bailey Surprises Fans With Snippet of New Single, Announces Release Date

Halle Bailey Surprises Fans With Snippet of New Single, Announces Release Date

Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony Because She's 'Not Happy' There Anymore

Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony Because She's 'Not Happy' There Anymore

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour

Kid Cudi Enlists Pusha T for 'Insano' World Tour