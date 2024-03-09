Ariana Grande Moves on From Ex in 'We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)' Music Video

Instagram Music

The 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer unleashes the music video of the single, which is featured on her seventh studio album 'Eternal Sunshine', shortly after the song's release.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has released the music video of her new song titled "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)". The "No Tears Left to Cry" songstress unleashed the visuals shortly after the single became available on various music streaming platforms.

On Friday, March 8, the 30-year-old singer's MV of the track was released. In the footage, she goes through a process to move on from her ex. In the beginning of the clip, she is documented visiting what appeared to be a clinic, which is named "Brighter Days Inc."

While sitting down on a chair, Ariana is filmed signing a paper, in which she declares that she gives the clinic her permission to "remove this person completely from your memory." She later undergoes the memory clearing procedure. At that time, some of her fun experiences with her ex, including one when they celebrate her birthday together, are being displayed.

At one point, Ariana gets emotional while holding a necklace, which is given by her ex, before she completes the procedure. She is then documented smiling from ear-to-ear and sharing a hug with the clinic employee as she leaves the room. Near the end of the clip, she is seen walking next to a different guy while having a nice conversation, apparently proving that she has moved on from her ex.

The music video arrived less than one day after the "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" single, which is featured in her seventh studio album "Eternal Sunshine", was dropped. On the song, Ariana sings, "I didn't think you'd understand me/ How could you ever even try?/ I don't wanna tiptoe, but I don't wanna hide/ But I don't wanna feed this monstrous fire/ Just wanna let this story die/ And I'll be alright."

The "Rain on Me" singer continues, "We can't be friends/ But I'd like to just pretend/ You cling to your papers and pens/ Wait until you like me again." She adds, "Wait for your love/ My love, I'll wait for your love."

