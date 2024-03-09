 

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'
The three performers will show their skills in acting in the forthcoming crypto heist movie, which is based on a true story about a couple stealing over $4 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

AceShowbiz - Chloe Grace Moretz (formerly Chloe Moretz), Lewis Pullman and Ariana DeBose are to star in "Dutch and Razzlekhan". The trio have boarded the crypto heist movie based on a true story from director Jon S. Baird.

The picture is based on the Business Insider article "The $4.5 Billion Question" by Rob Price and Becky Peterson and tells the extraordinary story of how lovers and aspiring rapper-entrepreneurs Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan (Moretz) and Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein (Pullman) stole over $4 billion worth of cryptocurrency. The pair were caught by the Department of Justice and charged with conspiracy to launder the stolen Bitcoin in 2022 before being convicted the following year. Logan Miller and Noah Miller have written the script although details about DeBose's role are yet to be disclosed.

The story of Dutch and Razzlekhan has generated plenty of interest in Hollywood as Lily Collins is set to portray the latter in the Hulu series "Razzlekahn: The Infamous Crocodile of Wall Street". Amazon MGM has also announced that a separate film, "Razzlekahn", is in development with Hannah Marks directing.

Chloe enjoyed success as a teenage star in movies including "Kick-Ass" and "Hugo" but has recalled how she was often "shot down" by film chiefs whenever she suggested an idea. The 27-year-old actress told the "Reign with Josh Smith" podcast, "It was always odd from my first leading role when I was 14 in 'Carrie'. It was always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman."

"At that point, I had already worked for so many years, almost ten years, and as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people. The majority of it was older men for sure who would infantilize me. If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down," she added.

