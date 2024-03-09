 

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him

The 'Oppenheimer' actor insists he's 'a bit old' to take the mantle of 007 as former Bond actor supports him to replace Daniel Craig in the superspy franchise.

AceShowbiz - Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has proposed fellow Irish star Cillian Murphy as his ideal successor to the role. At the recent Oscar Wilde Awards, Brosnan expressed his belief that Murphy would excel as the iconic British spy.

"Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," said Brosnan.

Murphy, however, has expressed little interest in assuming the mantle of 007. "No," he told reporters, "I think I'm a bit old for that."

Brosnan, who portrayed Bond in four films from 1995 to 2002, emphasized the 30-something age range typically sought for the role. However, he noted that Roger Moore was 45 when he began his Bond tenure.

Rumors have circulated for years regarding Craig's replacement, with actors such as Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Aaron Johnson being mentioned. Murphy, at 47, may not fit the age profile if the next film seeks a younger Bond.

Despite Murphy's reluctance, his recent performance in "Oppenheimer" has garnered critical acclaim and positioned him as a top contender for this weekend's Best Actor Oscar.

Murphy's schedule may allow for a potential Bond role, as his first post-"Oppenheimer" film, "Small Things Like These", has already premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

As the search for the next James Bond continues, Brosnan's endorsement of Cillian Murphy adds an intriguing possibility to the casting speculation.

