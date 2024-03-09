Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum dishes on her secret to maintaining a slim figure as she talks about her diet and eating habits to avoid weight gain.

Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City", has shared her unconventional approach to maintaining a slim figure while indulging in junk food.

Frankel, 53, explains that she "picks her spots" when it comes to consuming calories. If she knows she'll be having a donut or pizza treat later, she may opt for a lighter meal beforehand. However, she emphasizes that it's important to eat something beforehand to avoid overindulging on the junk food.

Portion control is crucial for Frankel. She believes in "tasting everything, eating nothing," meaning she savors a small portion of her favorite foods to satisfy her cravings. She avoids binging and eating until she's full, acknowledging that it makes her feel uncomfortable.

"I'm also a slow eater and I chew slowly," Frankel adds. "I chew my food thoroughly." This mindfulness helps her feel satisfied with smaller portions.

Despite the occasional indulgence, Frankel admits that she ate more and was heavier in her 30s. She no longer believes in exercising to burn off calories. She focuses instead on living a balanced life that includes sleep, happiness, and treats like french fries and alcohol.

Frankel's approach emphasizes the importance of listening to your body and eating in a way that supports your health and well-being, rather than following restrictive diets or punishing exercise routines.

You can share this post!