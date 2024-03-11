Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Dragged for Shading Hailey Bieber With Botox and Nepo Baby Remarks

Instagram Celebrity

The 56-year-old comedian, who serves as the host at the award ceremony, mentions the wife of Justin Bieber while talking about the stereotypical Hollywood celebrity during his monologue.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel landed in hot water after name-dropping Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) during his monologue at the 2024 Oscars. At the award ceremony on Sunday, March 10, the host took aim at the stereotypical Hollywood celebrity.

"Heavily botoxed, Hailey Bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas…," the 56-year-old late-night talk show host said. The wife of Justin Bieber might not check all the boxes, but she had two of them.

Upscale grocery store Erewhon has a signature smoothie named after the supermodel. Speaking to GQ magazine, Hailey explained, "What actually happened was that I went into Erewhon just to order a regular smoothie, and then I posted the smoothie on my [Instagram] story," sharing the breakdown of her usual order which includes strawberry, banana, peanut butter.

"That week, I went back into Erewhon and they were like, 'You don't understand how many people have come in here and ordered the thing that you posted,' " she added.

Hailey additionally made headlines for wearing a Nepo Baby T-shirt to hit back at criticism back in January 2023. At the time, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Baldwin was spotted strutting through the indoor parking lot in the statement-making tee.

Meanwhile, some Internet users didn't find Jimmy's joke funny. "not funny, if anyone said something like that about [Selena Gomez] on national tv y'all would be rioting. make jokes about something else," someone wrote in an Instagram comment. "How is this supposed to be funny," another added.

"Nah this is not right. Don't shame women," a user noted. Slamming the host, one person urged, "gawd why do we always have to make fun of women to be funny? LEAVE WOMEN ALONE!"

However, some people didn't think Jimmy said something wrong. "Somebody had to say it," one of them opined, while another penned, "He just said what everybody be thinking." One person, meanwhile, asked, "Wasn't she on his show already ? . Well guess she wouldn't be anymore. Either that or he cleared the joke with her first."

Hailey, on the other hand, has yet to comment on the shade.

