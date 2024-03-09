 

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
Cover Images/DCC/INFphoto.com
Music

When reflecting on his breakthrough hit 'My Name Is' and its music video, the Detroit emcee shut down rumors about him being 'high on ecstasy' while filming the visuals.

  • Mar 9, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eminem has finally set the record straight. When reflecting on his breakthrough hit "My Name Is" and its music video, the Detroit emcee shut down rumors about him being "high on ecstasy" while filming the visuals.

"If you look closely at my eyes during the scene where I was dressed like Bill Clinton, it may look like I was high on ecstasy during that part of the shoot," he said in an episode of Vevo Footnotes published on Thursday, March 7. "But that’s just a rumor."

  Editors' Pick

In another instance of revisiting the past, Em is currently working on a project about delusional fandom that takes its name from one of his career-defining tracks from over two decades ago.

In mid-February, Variety reported that the Detroit MC is set to co-produce a documentary titled Stans, which is a reference to his song about a (fictional) devotee of his music who ends up killing himself and his girlfriend after the D12 rapper doesn’t respond to his letters.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him
Related Posts
Eminem Sets the Record Straight on Rumor of 50 Cent Joint Album

Eminem Sets the Record Straight on Rumor of 50 Cent Joint Album

Eminem Files for Protective Order Against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Amid Legal Feud

Eminem Files for Protective Order Against Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Amid Legal Feud

Dr. Umar Slammed After Saying Eminem Isn't the G.O.A.T. Because He Isn't Black

Dr. Umar Slammed After Saying Eminem Isn't the G.O.A.T. Because He Isn't Black

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

Eminem Shares Video of His Rare Public Outing With Daughter Hailie Jade at NFL Game

Latest News
Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain
  • Mar 09, 2024

Bethenny Frankel 'Tasting Everything, Eating Nothing' to Prevent Weight Gain

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison
  • Mar 09, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him
  • Mar 09, 2024

Cillian Murphy Not Interested in James Bond Role Despite Pierce Brosnan Endorsing Him

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024
  • Mar 09, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel Confirms Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Joke Is 'Not Off Limits' at Oscars 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video
  • Mar 09, 2024

Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'
  • Mar 09, 2024

Ronnie Wood's Daughter Compares Term 'Nepo Baby' to 'Bullying'

Most Read
Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music
Music
  • 2024-03-07 10:37:18

Kesha Leaves Little to Imagination as She Teases New Music

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Halle Bailey Surprises Fans With Snippet of New Single, Announces Release Date

Halle Bailey Surprises Fans With Snippet of New Single, Announces Release Date

Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony Because She's 'Not Happy' There Anymore

Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony Because She's 'Not Happy' There Anymore

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Tyla Calls Off Tour Due to 'Tragically Worsening' Injury

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour