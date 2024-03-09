Eminem Denies Being 'High on Ecstasy' While Filming 'My Name Is' Music Video

Cover Images/DCC/INFphoto.com Music

When reflecting on his breakthrough hit 'My Name Is' and its music video, the Detroit emcee shut down rumors about him being 'high on ecstasy' while filming the visuals.

AceShowbiz - Eminem has finally set the record straight. When reflecting on his breakthrough hit "My Name Is" and its music video, the Detroit emcee shut down rumors about him being "high on ecstasy" while filming the visuals.

"If you look closely at my eyes during the scene where I was dressed like Bill Clinton, it may look like I was high on ecstasy during that part of the shoot," he said in an episode of Vevo Footnotes published on Thursday, March 7. "But that’s just a rumor."

In another instance of revisiting the past, Em is currently working on a project about delusional fandom that takes its name from one of his career-defining tracks from over two decades ago.

In mid-February, Variety reported that the Detroit MC is set to co-produce a documentary titled Stans, which is a reference to his song about a (fictional) devotee of his music who ends up killing himself and his girlfriend after the D12 rapper doesn’t respond to his letters.

