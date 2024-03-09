'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Unleashes Pic From Last Holiday With Late Son Garrison

TLC Celebrity

Janelle, who also shares Logan, Hunter, Gabriel, Madison and Savannah with ex-husband Kody Brown, says she's 'extremely grateful' that their last family holiday was documented.

AceShowbiz - Janelle Brown is "grateful" that she had a chance to enjoy a family vacation with son Garrison Brown before his death. Taking to Instagram, the "Sister Wives" star unleashed a picture from the family gathering.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," the 54-year-old wrote in the caption of the Friday, March 8 post. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Janelle, her grandkids and children, who also include sons Logan Brown, Hunter Brown and Gabriel Brown and daughters Madison Brown and Savannah Brown, all smiled at the camera when posing for the picture. Garrison also seemed to be in good spirits.

Janelle and ex Kody Brown confirmed Garrison's death via Instagram on Tuesday. "Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Kody penned.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," he added. "Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Garrison died at the age of 25 of an apparent suicide. Prior to his death, the reality star allegedly shared concerning messages with a group of people.

"I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't," read the text, according to Janelle via a police report obtained by TMZ. "I miss these days."

Janelle was not in the group chat. However, she told police that she texted Garrison himself after catching wind of her son's message. Janelle reportedly also contacted her other children to "check" on their brother since he had allegedly stopped responding.

It was unveiled that Gabriel, 22, was the one who volunteered to check on Garrison. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was found dead at his home in Arizona, holding a gun in his hand.

