 

Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs

Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

Judge Carl Nichols orders the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to hand over sensitive materials related to the Duke of Sussex's visa application so that he can decide whether to make them public.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry's sensitive immigration material may be scoured by a judge. Papers relating to the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex's documents could be released to Judge Carl Nichols after he ordered the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to hand them over for his review while he decides whether to make them public.

The judge's move, reported by Mail Online, comes after the official told the DGS its arguments in the case over Harry's papers were so far were "insufficiently detailed" for him to make a decision. DHS bosses may now be forced to give him declarations explaining the "particular harm" that would arise from the disclosure of Harry's visa application.

  Editors' Pick

Last month, judge Nichols heard from DHS and the Heritage Foundation, which is seeking to release the material as part of a Freedom of Information request it filed last year. The think tank claims Harry could have lied about taking drugs in his immigration paperwork despite admitting doing cocaine and marijuana in his memoir "Spare" and talking about his use of drugs on his Netflix show.

If Harry did not admit the truth about his use of outlawed substances he could be removed from the U.S., where he lives with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, 42, and their children Archie, four, and two-year-old Lilibet, or be barred by a border agent. Judge Nichols' document release order states the Freedom of Information law authorized him to review "declarations and/or contested records."

He said, "Having reviewed the parties' written submissions and heard oral argument on the motions, the court concludes that in camera review is necessary to determine whether the records in dispute come within the scope of the claimed exemptions." Judge Nichols has given the DHS until March 21 to submit declarations that detail the records it is "withholding" and the "particular harm that would arise from public disclosure of them."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Ariana Grande Applauded After Releasing Seventh Studio Album 'Eternal Sunshine'

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Related Posts
Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos

Prince Harry Threatened by Former Exotic Dancer With Leak of Racy Photos

Prince Harry Willing to Return to Royal Duties Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis on Condition

Prince Harry Willing to Return to Royal Duties Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis on Condition

Prince Harry Reveals His Desire to Seek U.S. Citizenship

Prince Harry Reveals His Desire to Seek U.S. Citizenship

Prince Harry Hopes Dad Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Could 'Reunify' Royal Family

Prince Harry Hopes Dad Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Could 'Reunify' Royal Family

Latest News
Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs
  • Mar 08, 2024

Judge Seeks to Review Prince Harry's Immigration Docs

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date
  • Mar 08, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Single 'Miami' and Reveals Its Release Date

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
  • Mar 08, 2024

Gisele Bundchen Dodges Question About Rumored Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour
  • Mar 08, 2024

Shawn Mendes Announces New Gig, Teases New Album After Canceling Tour

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey
  • Mar 08, 2024

Justin Bieber Allegedly Facing Personal Issues, But Not About His Marriage to Hailey

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors
  • Mar 08, 2024

Barry Keoghan Flaunts Sabrina Carpenter-Themed Accessory Amid Dating Rumors

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Schwartz Seemingly Soft-Launches New Romance After Katie Maloney Divorce

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Kimora Lee Simmons Appears to Shade Russell and Usher Following Their Bali Link-Up

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Selena Gomez's BF Benny Blanco Shares What He Cooks for Her Often

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Melania Trump's Absence From Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party Fuels Marital Woes Speculation

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows