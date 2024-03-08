Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

X Celebrity

Fans are convinced that they spot a baby bump after seeing a clip of the 'Umbrella' hitmaker hitting the stage in a sheer bright green dress during an Indian billionaire's pre-wedding party.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rihanna may be eating for two again, if fan theory is to be believed. The 36-year-old mother of two is rumored to be pregnant with her third child following her performance at a billionaire's pre-wedding party in India.

At the lavish bash attended by the likes of Bill Gates, Bob Iger, Mark Zuckerberg and Hillary Clinton, the Barbadian songstress rocked a sheer bright green lace floor-lenght dress with long sleeves and a slit up the side. She went barefoot on the stage and delivered some of her hit songs.

The dress' thin material clung to her skin, accentuating her curves. After a clip of the performance was shared online, fans were convinced that they spotted a baby bump. "So, she really is pregnant again?" a curious fan asked.

Another wondered, "Why does she look pregnant again??? Can we get the music first??" A third enthused, "If my man looked like asap I'd stay pregnant too." Someone wrote, "I don't even wanna know how rich you gotta be to book Rihanna and her unborn child bro."

Another lamented that Rihanna's fans have to wait again to get new music from the superstar. "I know my eyes are deceiving me. We never getting music man enjoy what's on iTunes. Rocky tryna make a village," the fan commented.

Rihanna was reportedly paid at least $6 million to perform at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and his bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant. The event took place in Ambani's hometown of Jamnagar, Gujrat.

The set list for her performance included her hits "Work", "B***h Better Have My Money" and "All of the Lights". She reportedly incorporated choreography from her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show to her latest international gig.

Despite her efforts, some people blasted Rih for her lackluster performance, with critics calling it "lazy" and "boring." One of the critics said, "She just don't give a f**k." Another claimed, "Ri is the laziest performer ever! Even Taylor swift brings more energy."

"She got that coin and said 'F**k y'all ima do what I can,' " a third chimed in. One other dubbed the "Diamonds" hitmaker a "scammer" and called her out for being overpaid and underperforming.

You can share this post!