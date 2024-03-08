Kathy Hilton Claims Kyle Richards Mulls Over Mauricio Umansky Split for Years

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

In 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion episode, Kathy believes that her sister has been considering her separation from the realtor for years.

AceShowbiz - Kathy Hilton is seemingly not entirely surprised by Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's split. In "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 13 reunion on Wednesday, March 6, Kathy believes that her sister had been considering their separation for years.

"[Kyle's] not a compulsive person," Kathy said while getting ready for her close up in her trailer. The mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton added, "She didn't decide this in three months. For sure, I bet she had been thinking - in my feeling - probably in the last three, four years."

Elsewhere in the reunion, Kyle was confronted by other cast members for being secretive about her marital issues. "Oh, I'm so sorry ... you didn't think it was enough information," she said sarcastically. "It just had started. I was just figuring it out myself, and what makes you so entitled to think that you are owed an explanation about everything that's going on in my bedroom?"

Dorit Kemsley claimed that she felt "really hurt" by Kyle's decision to keep things under wraps despite their years-long friendship. That prompted Kyle to open up more, saying, "My entire adult life, I have been married. And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home."

"I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that," she continued. "I'm figuring it out every day."

Last July, a source shared that Kyle and Mauricio "have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof." The source added that the Bravo personality and the "Dancing with the Stars" alum "remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."

Amid the split reports, the pair issued a joint statement in which they admitted to having a "rough year." The twosome, who shares daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, however, denied that they are planning to get divorced.

