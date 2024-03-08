 

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Clarifies Rent Comments in Viral Stand-Up Clip

HBO
TV

The actress, who plays Zendaya's on-screen mom on the hit HBO series, recently claimed that she was struggling to pay rent for six months due to the show's season 3 delay.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - "Euphoria" actress Nika King reacted after her recent stand-up video went viral. After claiming that she was struggling to pay rent for six months due to the show's season 3 delay, the comedian issued a statement saying that she's actually fine.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Nika said that she wasn't fully serious during her comedy set. "My reference about 'Euphoria' during my stand-up tour was a lighthearted joke. Most people have seen me portray serious characters on-screen but my roots are in comedy," Nika, who plays Leslie Bennett on the hit HBO series, explained on Thursday, March 7.

Nika also noted that she has landed some gigs. "I actually have a few film projects releasing this year that I'm excited about. It's a blessing to craft a career in both drama and comedy," she revealed.

The actress recently made headlines after she told the audience at her comedy show that she was unable to pay her rent for six months because of ongoing delays to the show. Talking about people who keep asking her about the third season of "Euphoria", the 44-year-old actress said, "Season 3 is coming out… I don't know. Don't ask me. I don't know. It's one of those things."

"People are like, 'We need season 3.' I'm like, 'I need season 3, too!' I haven't paid my rent in six months," she said, before name-dropping co-star Zendaya Coleman, who plays her on-screen daughter Rue Bennett. "And Zendaya's over in Paris at Fashion Week. I'm like, 'Come home! I need you. Mama need you.' "

When the audience laughed, Nika insisted she was "serious" about what she said, adding that she hadn't booked any jobs since landing her role in "Euphoria". She continued, "I haven't booked nothing since 'Euphoria'. This is some bull. I thought my career was on the rise after 'Euphoria'. I thought I was good. It don't work that way."

Nika also mentioned fellow actress Taraji P. Henson in her set. "I called Taraji, and she was like, 'B***h, get used to it,' " she said, referring to the "Empire" star's statements about pay disparity for black actresses in the industry.

