Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

The 'Girls in the Hood' raptress also asks social media users if she should share more videos of her trying out different food and drinks during her fun trip.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion tried out a "snake drink" during her trip to Japan. The "Girls in the Hood" raptress raised eyebrows as she showed off via social media how she sipped booze from a snake-filled bottle.

On Thursday, March 7, the 29-year-old hip-hop artist made use of TikTok to upload a video, in which she was documented treating herself to a wild drink. In the clip, it could be seen that she was holding a transparent huge glass bottle, which was filled with liquid and a snake.

Megan appeared shocked when she showed off the big bottle in front of the camera. She was then filmed trying out the drink before realizing that she didn't like the taste of it. She explained, "[I] knew a snake had a taste that tastes like a snake."

Along with the footage, Megan teased that she may share more videos of her trying out different food and drinks in Japan. In the caption of the clip, she asked, "Lol should I show yall all of the food / drinks i've been trying out in Japan ? I just haddd to taste this dang snake drink #japan," adding a slew of smiling faces with tears of joy emojis.

Earlier that day, the Grammy-winning artist offered social media users a look at her outfit for her fun night out. On Instagram, she uploaded a series of photos, in which she was captured striking a number of poses on a street in the Asian country.

Megan put on a busty display in a black crop top, which came with crossover straps on its front side to cover her upper assets while exposing her toned abs. The black leather top had two long sleeves and a high neck design.

The "Hiss" rapper also donned a pair of long black denim pants featuring colorful graphics and kept her belongings in a small red Birkin bag. While styling her long black hair in waves and parting her bangs to the side, she completed the look with a pair of black boots, earrings and several black rings.

