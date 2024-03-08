Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Cover Images/Frederic Kern Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson have continued showing their affection towards each other. During their romantic getaway, the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress and the former "Dawson's Creek" star were spotted making out in public.

In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, March 7, it could be seen that the 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 45-year-old actor were enjoying their vacation in Mexico. They were caught on camera packing on the PDA at what appeared to be a beach-side lounge.

In one of the photos, Lupita and Joshua were captured sharing a passionate kiss. She was pictured seemingly standing up on a chair to make her taller than him as they locked lips. She placed one of her hands on his shoulder while holding her smartphone and putting her other hand behind his neck. In the meantime, he placed his hand on her back.

Another snap saw the two stars giving one another a tight hug. The actress had both of her hands on his back as she rested her head on his shoulder. Meanwhile, he was photographed wrapping his arms around her back and seemingly whispering something in her ear.

For the sunny day out, Lupita opted to wear an outfit that made her look vibrant. She showcased her fit physique in a bright yellow bra top that came with spaghetti straps and a pair of matching skimpy undies. As for her beau, he went shirtless and sported only a pair of green swim trunks.

The photos circulated online after an eyewitness saw Lupita and Joshua celebrating her 41st birthday together in the North American country. On Monday, March 4, the eyewitness spilled to E! News that "they looked madly in love" during their vacation in Puerto Vallarta. The eyewitness went on to say, "Like they just couldn't get enough of one another."

The onlooker also revealed that Joshua prepared a surprise for Lupita, who turned 41 years old on March 1. According to the onlooker, he surprised her with a "large balloon display" and a "stunning bouquet of flowers" that were "set up in their hotel suite."

