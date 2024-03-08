 

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway
Cover Images/Frederic Kern
Celebrity

During their tropical vacation in the North American country, the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress and the former 'Dawson's Creek' star are not shy to kiss in public.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson have continued showing their affection towards each other. During their romantic getaway, the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress and the former "Dawson's Creek" star were spotted making out in public.

In pictures making their rounds online on Thursday, March 7, it could be seen that the 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 45-year-old actor were enjoying their vacation in Mexico. They were caught on camera packing on the PDA at what appeared to be a beach-side lounge.

In one of the photos, Lupita and Joshua were captured sharing a passionate kiss. She was pictured seemingly standing up on a chair to make her taller than him as they locked lips. She placed one of her hands on his shoulder while holding her smartphone and putting her other hand behind his neck. In the meantime, he placed his hand on her back.

  Editors' Pick

Another snap saw the two stars giving one another a tight hug. The actress had both of her hands on his back as she rested her head on his shoulder. Meanwhile, he was photographed wrapping his arms around her back and seemingly whispering something in her ear.

For the sunny day out, Lupita opted to wear an outfit that made her look vibrant. She showcased her fit physique in a bright yellow bra top that came with spaghetti straps and a pair of matching skimpy undies. As for her beau, he went shirtless and sported only a pair of green swim trunks.

The photos circulated online after an eyewitness saw Lupita and Joshua celebrating her 41st birthday together in the North American country. On Monday, March 4, the eyewitness spilled to E! News that "they looked madly in love" during their vacation in Puerto Vallarta. The eyewitness went on to say, "Like they just couldn't get enough of one another."

The onlooker also revealed that Joshua prepared a surprise for Lupita, who turned 41 years old on March 1. According to the onlooker, he surprised her with a "large balloon display" and a "stunning bouquet of flowers" that were "set up in their hotel suite."

You can share this post!

You might also like

J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Have Been Secretly Engaged for Years
Related Posts
Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Latest News
Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Age Gap in Anne Hathaway's Movie 'The Idea of You'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg Blasts Critics of Age Gap in Anne Hathaway's Movie 'The Idea of You'

Steve Lawrence's Son Confirms Death of the Musician After Alzheimer's Battle
  • Mar 08, 2024

Steve Lawrence's Son Confirms Death of the Musician After Alzheimer's Battle

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Clarifies Rent Comments in Viral Stand-Up Clip
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Euphoria' Star Nika King Clarifies Rent Comments in Viral Stand-Up Clip

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah
  • Mar 08, 2024

Miley Cyrus Debuts New Song for Mom Tish Amid Family Rift With Sister Noah

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan
  • Mar 08, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party
  • Mar 08, 2024

Tori Spelling Spotted Hugging Dean McDermott's GF Lily Calo at Party

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori and Family Enjoy Outing Before Tension Over Her 'Trashy' Styles

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit

Tom Sandoval to Pay Ex Rachel Leviss to Avoid 'Huge Mess' Amid Her Lawsuit