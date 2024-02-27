 

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela
Instagram
Celebrity

The '12 Years a Slave' star 'felt sure' about her relationship with Selema Masekela when they went public so she was heartbroken when they ended up parting ways last year.

  • Feb 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o was left with 'a lot of pain and heartbreak" following her split from Selema Masekela. The 40-year-old actress posted on social media in October last year to announce that she and TV host Selema, 52, had called time on their relationship after a year together and despite her hesitation to share the news has now admitted that she ended up being so "moved" by the supportive response of her fans.

"In my mind, when I shared my relationship status with the world, it was because I felt sure about it. I was living in a lot of pain and heartbreak. I looked at the environment of my social media and thought, I don't want to be a part of this illusion that everything is always coming up roses," she told Net-a-Porter.

  Editors' Pick

"Surely there is a lesson for me to learn in this, and I just want to be real about it. I knew how it could be interpreted; I knew it would have a life of its own. But then I started to see the comments and people were being so loving and supportive. The ones that moved me the most were other people sharing their pain and their heartbreak."

The Oscar-winning star also explained that she doesn't need to have an "extreme" in anything to be happy in life and instead "rejoices" when she wakes up without an urge to cry.

She said, "I think what I've learned is, I've got to just face this thing that I'm going through. I can't run away from it. And so I am not looking for its opposite right now. I don't need an extreme to be happy. For me, right now, when I wake up and I don't feel a bout of tears well up, I rejoice."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zendaya Struggles to Talk Due to Illness as She Apologizes in Video for Scrapping 'GMA' Appearance

Zac Efron Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance Being Compared to 'High School Musical'
Related Posts
Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Geting Life 'Upside-Down' After Selema Masekela Split

Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Geting Life 'Upside-Down' After Selema Masekela Split

Lupita Nyong'o Flaunts Toned Body in Sizzling Outfit After Selema Masekela Split

Lupita Nyong'o Flaunts Toned Body in Sizzling Outfit After Selema Masekela Split

Latest News
'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers
  • Feb 28, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts
  • Feb 28, 2024

Adele Receives Support After Forced to Postpone 'Weekends With Adele' Concerts

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men
  • Feb 28, 2024

Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay's Murder Case Solved With Convictions of Two Men

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Travis Kelce's Coach Reveals Taylor Swift's Sweet Treat to His Chiefs Teammates as Way to 'Fit In'

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'
  • Feb 28, 2024

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray to Play Lead Roles in 'The Friend'

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster
  • Feb 28, 2024

Cardi B Shares Snippet of New Song After Fans Spread Around 'Missing' Poster

Most Read
Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'
Celebrity
  • 2024-02-26 15:37:20

Tori Spelling to Receive Financial Aid From Mom Candy After Dean McDermott Is 'Out of the Picture'

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Usher's Wife Jennifer Goicoechea Mistaken for Alicia Keys in New Honeymoon Video

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Florence Pugh Rocks Bold Outfit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere in New York City

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Opts for Modest Look During Dinner Outing With North

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

Cardi B Accused of Having 'Bad Face Job' as Fans Spread 'Missing' Poster Around

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Michael Ilesanmi Is Found, Tells Police He's Afraid of His Life

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

'90 Day Fiance' Star Angela Deem Posts About Manipulation After Michael Ilesanmi Went Missing

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Defended After Accused of Body-Shaming Selena Gomez

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Kelly Rowland Rocks Double Denim Look Amid Pregnancy Rumors