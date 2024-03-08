J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' author threatens the U.K. broadcaster with harassment claim after the trans TV personality said she has filed a police complaint against the controversial writer, who has reportedly misgendered India.

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling is fighting back after a U.K. broadcaster reported her to police for alleged transphobia. In a thread she posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, March 7, the U.K. author unapologetically called India Willoughby a "male narcissist" in response to the latter's claim.

In one of her tweets, the "Harry Potter" author threatened India with harassment claim, believing that she will win against the journalist in court. "Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India's obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment," she began her statement.

She claimed, "I ignored this advice because I couldn't be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves. Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I've taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration."

Accusing India of transphobia herself, the 58-year-old penned, "Nor have I forgotten India's shocking transphobia. It appears to have slipped what passes for India's mind that he's previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site."

J.K., who has repeatedly misgendered India, continued, "Surprisingly for such an eminent legal authority, he appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman."

"Aware as I am that it's an offence to lie to law enforcement, I'll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can't compel women to take him at his own valuation," she concluded.

India said in an interview with "Byline TV" that aired on Wednesday evening that she recently filed a "cut and dry" complaint against the "Cormoran Strike" series author. This was following the reality TV personality's years-long feud with J.K., who insisted that India has "definitely committed a crime."

"I'm legally a woman," she said in the interview. "She knows I'm a woman and she calls me a man. It's a protected characteristic, and that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act."

India said she reported the controversial author to the Northumbria Police in recent days. The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service states that hostility related to transgender identity can be prosecuted as a hate crime. "We are currently awaiting to speak to the complainant further," a spokesperson said of the complaint, which they received on March 4, but refused to reveal the identities of those involved.

On March 4, J.K. tweeted that India "didn't become a woman" and is "cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is." As many of the author's followers seemed to have backed her claim, India called the responses under the writer's posts "putrid" and "some of the worst abuse I've ever seen on social media."

