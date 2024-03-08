 

J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia

J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The 'Harry Potter' author threatens the U.K. broadcaster with harassment claim after the trans TV personality said she has filed a police complaint against the controversial writer, who has reportedly misgendered India.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - J.K. Rowling is fighting back after a U.K. broadcaster reported her to police for alleged transphobia. In a thread she posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, March 7, the U.K. author unapologetically called India Willoughby a "male narcissist" in response to the latter's claim.

In one of her tweets, the "Harry Potter" author threatened India with harassment claim, believing that she will win against the journalist in court. "Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India's obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment," she began her statement.

She claimed, "I ignored this advice because I couldn't be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves. Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I've taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration."

Accusing India of transphobia herself, the 58-year-old penned, "Nor have I forgotten India's shocking transphobia. It appears to have slipped what passes for India's mind that he's previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site."

J.K., who has repeatedly misgendered India, continued, "Surprisingly for such an eminent legal authority, he appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman."

  Editors' Pick

"Aware as I am that it's an offence to lie to law enforcement, I'll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can't compel women to take him at his own valuation," she concluded.

J.K. Rowling's Tweets

J.K. Rowling unapologetically responded after India Willoughby reported her to police for alleged transphobia.

India said in an interview with "Byline TV" that aired on Wednesday evening that she recently filed a "cut and dry" complaint against the "Cormoran Strike" series author. This was following the reality TV personality's years-long feud with J.K., who insisted that India has "definitely committed a crime."

"I'm legally a woman," she said in the interview. "She knows I'm a woman and she calls me a man. It's a protected characteristic, and that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act."

India said she reported the controversial author to the Northumbria Police in recent days. The U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service states that hostility related to transgender identity can be prosecuted as a hate crime. "We are currently awaiting to speak to the complainant further," a spokesperson said of the complaint, which they received on March 4, but refused to reveal the identities of those involved.

On March 4, J.K. tweeted that India "didn't become a woman" and is "cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is." As many of the author's followers seemed to have backed her claim, India called the responses under the writer's posts "putrid" and "some of the worst abuse I've ever seen on social media."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Millie Bobby Brown Compares Herself to Tom Cruise for Doing Her Own Stunts in New Movie 'Damsel'

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway
Related Posts
J.K. Rowling Would Rather Go to Jail Instead of Changing Her Views on Transgender

J.K. Rowling Would Rather Go to Jail Instead of Changing Her Views on Transgender

J.K. Rowling's Ex Hits Back Over Claims He Wanted to Destroy Her 'Harry Potter' Manuscript

J.K. Rowling's Ex Hits Back Over Claims He Wanted to Destroy Her 'Harry Potter' Manuscript

J.K. Rowling Snuck 'Harry Potter' Manuscript Out of House to Avoid Being Destroyed by Ex-Husband

J.K. Rowling Snuck 'Harry Potter' Manuscript Out of House to Avoid Being Destroyed by Ex-Husband

J.K. Rowling Doesn't Care About Her 'Legacy' After Transphobic Comments

J.K. Rowling Doesn't Care About Her 'Legacy' After Transphobic Comments

Latest News
Alec Baldwin to Bring Celeb Pals to 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial
  • Mar 08, 2024

Alec Baldwin to Bring Celeb Pals to 'Rust' Manslaughter Trial

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Have Been Secretly Engaged for Years
  • Mar 08, 2024

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Have Been Secretly Engaged for Years

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway
  • Mar 08, 2024

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia
  • Mar 08, 2024

J.K. Rowling Insists India Willoughby Is 'Male Narcissist' After Reported to Police for Transphobia

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows
  • Mar 08, 2024

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Millie Bobby Brown Compares Herself to Tom Cruise for Doing Her Own Stunts in New Movie 'Damsel'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Compares Herself to Tom Cruise for Doing Her Own Stunts in New Movie 'Damsel'

Most Read
Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 11:03:27

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa Splits From Longtime Girlfriend Clara Berry

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup