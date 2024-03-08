Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Have Been Secretly Engaged for Years

Cover Images/INSTARimages/ROGER WONG Celebrity

After their engagement rumor recently hit the web, a new report claims that the Coldplay singer and the 'Madame Web' star have actually been engaged for years already.

AceShowbiz - More details about Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's relationship have emerged online. After their engagement rumor hit the web, a new report claimed that the couple has actually been engaged for years already.

Pals of the couple told Page Six that despite a few rocky moments and brief splits, the Coldplay frontman and the "Madame Web" actress have been betrothed for some time. Dakota, in fact, first sparked engagement rumors with a dazzling emerald ring that she wore on her left finger back in 2020.

The jewelry was said to be an engagement ring, though the 34-year-old doesn't always wear it. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star was snapped rocking the band when she celebrated her 34th birthday with Chris at romantic eatery Pace in Los Angeles last October. She wore it again the next month when receiving honor given by the Hope for Depression Research Foundation.

Dakota, however, was photographed ditching the ring when she hosted "Saturday Night Live" in January. The "Yellow" hitmaker was also nowhere to be seen at the after-party at Zuma in New York City. The actress was joined by her parents, Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, and former step-dad Antonio Banderas instead.

Rumors about Chris and Dakota's engagement started after The Mirror claimed in a recent report that the 47-year-old musician proposed to her "a while ago." A source told the site, "The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable."

It was also said that Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow had given her full blessing to the couple. The former spouses' two kids, Apple and Moses, were allegedly nothing but supportive for her dad and his fiancee who have been together for 6 years.

The insider, however, revealed that Chris and Dakota were not rushing things up. "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official," the source added.

