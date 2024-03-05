 

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico
Cover Images/Frederic Kern
Celebrity

During their trip to Puerto Vallarta, the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress and the former 'Dawson's Creek' star seemingly have a blast during a beach day out.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o celebrated her 41st birthday with Joshua Jackson. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress and the former "Dawson's Creek" star went for a trip to Mexico and appeared to have had a blast during their romantic vacation.

On Monday, March 4, a source, who claimed to have seen the Oscar-winning actress and the 45-year-old actor in Puerto Vallarta, spilled to E! News that "they looked madly in love." The source went on to explain, "Like they just couldn't get enough of one another."

The insider also revealed that Joshua prepared a surprise for Lupita, who turned 41 years old on March 1. According to the insider, he surprised her with a "large balloon display" and a "stunning bouquet of flowers" that were "set up in their hotel suite."

Aside from that, Lupita and Joshua enjoyed a beach day out together. On Sunday, March 3, the two were caught on camera soaking up the sun and running to the waves while holding hands. In one of the photos, it could be seen that both of them looked happy as they flashed their radiant big smiles.

  Editors' Pick

At one point, the famous stars could not help but show their affection towards each other. Another picture captured them when they were about to share a kiss. She was wrapping her arm around his shoulders and placing her hand on his head. In the meantime, he was putting his hands on her back and pressing his forehead on hers.

For the sunny day out, Lupita showcased her fit physique in a colorful bra top that came with a twist and two straps. She also donned a pair of skimpy matching undies. Meanwhile, he went shirtless and sported only a pair of black swim trunks.

Lupita and Joshua sparked romance rumors in October 2023 after attending Janelle Monae's concert in Los Angeles. In December of that same year, they were spotted holding hands at Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County, California.

Prior to the romance, Lupita dated Selema Masekela before she announced their split on October 19, 2023. As for Joshua, he was slapped with divorce papers by his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith earlier that same month.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Meghan Markle Tapped to Lead Keynote Speech on Women at SXSW

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started
Related Posts
Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o Left With 'a Lot of Pain and Heartbreak' After Splitting From Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Seemingly Confirm Relationship With PDA-Filled Date

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Fuel Dating Rumors as They're Spotted Grocery Shopping Together

Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Geting Life 'Upside-Down' After Selema Masekela Split

Lupita Nyong'o Talks About Geting Life 'Upside-Down' After Selema Masekela Split

Latest News
Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started
  • Mar 05, 2024

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico
  • Mar 05, 2024

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning
  • Mar 05, 2024

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Packs on PDA With New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer
  • Mar 05, 2024

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Packs on PDA With New Boyfriend Breckin Meyer

Meghan Markle Tapped to Lead Keynote Speech on Women at SXSW
  • Mar 05, 2024

Meghan Markle Tapped to Lead Keynote Speech on Women at SXSW

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates
  • Mar 05, 2024

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

Most Read
Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-04 04:14:26

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It