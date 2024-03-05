Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Look 'Madly in Love' on Her 41st Birthday Celebration in Mexico

Cover Images/Frederic Kern Celebrity

During their trip to Puerto Vallarta, the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' actress and the former 'Dawson's Creek' star seemingly have a blast during a beach day out.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lupita Nyong'o celebrated her 41st birthday with Joshua Jackson. The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actress and the former "Dawson's Creek" star went for a trip to Mexico and appeared to have had a blast during their romantic vacation.

On Monday, March 4, a source, who claimed to have seen the Oscar-winning actress and the 45-year-old actor in Puerto Vallarta, spilled to E! News that "they looked madly in love." The source went on to explain, "Like they just couldn't get enough of one another."

The insider also revealed that Joshua prepared a surprise for Lupita, who turned 41 years old on March 1. According to the insider, he surprised her with a "large balloon display" and a "stunning bouquet of flowers" that were "set up in their hotel suite."

Aside from that, Lupita and Joshua enjoyed a beach day out together. On Sunday, March 3, the two were caught on camera soaking up the sun and running to the waves while holding hands. In one of the photos, it could be seen that both of them looked happy as they flashed their radiant big smiles.

At one point, the famous stars could not help but show their affection towards each other. Another picture captured them when they were about to share a kiss. She was wrapping her arm around his shoulders and placing her hand on his head. In the meantime, he was putting his hands on her back and pressing his forehead on hers.

For the sunny day out, Lupita showcased her fit physique in a colorful bra top that came with a twist and two straps. She also donned a pair of skimpy matching undies. Meanwhile, he went shirtless and sported only a pair of black swim trunks.

Lupita and Joshua sparked romance rumors in October 2023 after attending Janelle Monae's concert in Los Angeles. In December of that same year, they were spotted holding hands at Joshua Tree National Park in San Bernardino County, California.

Prior to the romance, Lupita dated Selema Masekela before she announced their split on October 19, 2023. As for Joshua, he was slapped with divorce papers by his estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith earlier that same month.

You can share this post!