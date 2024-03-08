 

Millie Bobby Brown Compares Herself to Tom Cruise for Doing Her Own Stunts in New Movie 'Damsel'

The 'Stranger Things' actress feels like a 'female version of Tim Cruise' as she's proud of herself for not using a body double when filming stunts in her latest movie.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown, the 20-year-old "Stranger Things" actress, has taken on the mantle of "female Tom Cruise" by performing all of her own stunts in her upcoming fantasy-action film "Damsel".

On "The Drew Barrymore Show", Brown revealed that the stunts, which included scaling rock walls, riding horses, and wielding a large sword, empowered her while initially filling her with fear. "I felt like Tom Cruise," she exclaimed, referencing the Hollywood star known for his daredevil stunts.

Brown admitted that doing her own stunts was "scary" due to her lack of physical training. However, she embraced the challenge, saying, "I just, like, did the stunt as if it wasn't, you know, Tom Cruise-level stuff."

"Damsel," which premieres on Netflix on Friday, follows Brown as a noblewoman who marries a handsome prince only to discover that his family plans to sacrifice her to repay an ancient debt. She must use her wits and will to survive after finding herself trapped in a cave with a fire-breathing dragon.

Over the course of his four-decade career, Tom Cruise has established a reputation for performing some of the most dangerous stunts in cinematic history. These include driving a motorcycle off a cliff, climbing a 2,000-foot cliff, and holding his breath for six minutes underwater.

In addition to her stunt work, Brown also gushed about her fiance, Jake Bongiovi, and her passion for fostering animals. She credits her parents and future in-laws' strong relationships with inspiring her own love story.

Brown currently fosters 23 dogs and considers animal lovers a highly attractive trait. "I'm very very lucky to be with him and to be experiencing life with him," she said of Bongiovi.

