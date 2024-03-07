 

'Sister Wives' Cameras Continue Rolling Despite Tragic Death of Janelle Brown's Son

The show must go on amid the Brown family tragedy and the cast of TLC reality television show are expected to keep filming despite the tragic loss of Janelle's son.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - TLC cameras will capture the aftermath of Robert Garrison Brown's tragic death for the upcoming season of "Sister Wives", the U.S. Sun has exclusively learned.

Garrison, Janelle and Kody Brown's son, was found dead at his Flagstaff, Arizona home on March 5 at the age of 25. His parents confirmed his death in a joint statement, expressing their profound grief and asking for privacy.

Janelle Brown has admitted to being concerned about Garrison's well-being before his passing, expressing worry over his mental health during an October 2023 episode of the show. Gabe Brown, Garrison's brother, found him after receiving a concerning text message and being sent by their mother to check on him.

Garrison had been estranged from his father, Kody, since 2022. The strained relationship between father and son has been documented on "Sister Wives." Garrison expressed his anger and resentment towards Kody's choices, particularly his favoritism towards another wife, Robyn.

  Editors' Pick

Despite the tragedy, a source tells The U.S. Sun that TLC cameras will continue to film the Brown family's reactions and emotions. The show's producers believe that Garrison's death is a significant storyline that deserves coverage, and fans will expect to know more about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The Browns are expected to hold a memorial service for Garrison, which is likely to be a grand celebration in keeping with their tradition. A family source praised Garrison's kind nature and sweet personality, adding that he "truly loved his family."

Although TLC has not officially announced the renewal of "Sister Wives" for Season 19, Christine Brown has hinted at its return.

In light of Garrison's death, mental health awareness and suicide prevention resources are being amplified. If you or someone you know is struggling, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

