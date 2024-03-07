Michael Strahan's Daughter in 'So Much Pain' After Second Brain Surgery: 'I Don't Feel My Best'

Instagram Celebrity

Isabell Strahan suffers from 'so much pain' as she undergoes a second surgery after she has been hospitalized for a week due to fever amid her battle with brain cancer.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Isabella Strahan, daughter of "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan, has undergone a second brain surgery due to an ongoing battle with medulloblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.

In a YouTube vlog post, Isabella revealed that she was experiencing severe pain and had to have fluid drained from her scar to prevent infection. She showed herself in bed with her head bandaged after the procedure.

"I'm in so much pain...and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier, I was, like, screaming. This is not fun," she said.

The 19-year-old explained that the emergency surgery had pushed back her second round of chemotherapy. She also revealed that she had been in the hospital for the past week after experiencing fevers.

"Hopefully this is what was causing all my fevers and why I've been in the hospital for a week. So hopefully I will get to go home soon after I heal from this. But I don't feel my best," she said.

Isabella's father, Michael, said he was proud of his daughter's strength and determination. "It's tough to see her go through this, but I know she's going to get through it. She's a tough young lady," he said on "Good Morning America."

Isabella has been documenting her cancer journey on YouTube, sharing her experiences and offering support to others. She recently revealed that she had to have emergency surgery to drain fluid from her head after undergoing a previous brain surgery in October 2023.

Despite the challenges she faces, Isabella remains optimistic and hopeful. "I don't wanna hide it anymore because it's hard to always keep in. I hope to just kind of be a voice," she said.

