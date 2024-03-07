Ariana Grande to Share Her Truth About Relationships with Dalton Gomez and Ethan Slater in New Album

Instagram Music

The '7 Rings' hitmaker is expected to offer her viewpoint regarding her love life, including her failed marriage and cheating allegation with 'Wicked' co-star.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande is delving into the truth on her upcoming studio album, "Eternal Sunshine". A source reveals that the album explores Grande's perspectives on her relationships with ex-husband Dalton Gomez and current boyfriend Ethan Slater.

After news of Grande's split from Gomez in 2023, she began dating Slater, with whom she stars in the upcoming "Wicked" movie musical. Amidst rumors about the timeline of their relationship, Grande and Slater have denied cheating allegations.

"Eternal Sunshine" is a concept album that explores different characters and emotions. "Some of the lyrics come from her personal life, but others are just her playing a fun character for her fans," says an industry source.

Grande describes the album as "emotional" and "vague and very specific - all at once." She originally did not intend for the songs to be released but was inspired to create them during a break in filming for "Wicked."

The album also reflects Grande's personal growth since her last release, "Positions". She credits her role as Glinda in "Wicked" with helping her heal her relationship with music.

The first single from "Eternal Sunshine," titled "Yes And?", hints at Grande's frustrations with misunderstandings surrounding her relationships. She has also teased a potential next single, "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)".

"Eternal Sunshine" marks Grande's seventh studio album and her longest gap between releases. Since "Positions", she has continued to achieve chart success with collaborations with The Weeknd.

Grande has now released a teaser for the album on social media, showcasing her signature glam and a snippet of an unidentified song. "Eternal Sunshine" is slated for release on March 8, 2024.

