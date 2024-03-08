Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Wows in Racy Outfit at Saint Laurent Show

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of the 'Material Girl' hitmaker appears to have taken note from her mother's 2016 Met Gala choice of style for her appearance at a fashion show in Paris.

AceShowbiz - Lourdes Leon appeared to have taken note from Madonna's style for a recent event. When making an appearance at a fashion show in Paris, the daughter of the "Material Girl" hitmaker channeled her mother in a racy outfit.

On Tuesday night, March 5, the 27-year-old model was spotted out and about in the City of Love in France to attend Saint Laurent's menswear show. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that she was confidently striking a number of poses when she arrived outside the venue.

For the special occasion, Lourdes was not shy to show off her jaw-dropping figure in a revealing ensemble. She opted to wear a see-through black lace catsuit while ditching her bra top to expose her upper assets. Though so, she kept her private area away from the public's eyes by sporting a pair of skimpy black undies.

Over the sheer bodysuit, the beauty put on an oversized long-sleeved black coat that came with matching buttons and pockets on its front side. The outer was long enough to touch the floor and nearly covered her pointed-toe matching high heels.

While not carrying any bags, Lourdes covered her eyes with a pair of black shades. She looked stunning with her makeup, including soft orange lipstick. In addition, she styled her long black hair in waves and parted it to the side.

Lourdes' outfit for the night appeared similar to that of Madonna. Back in 2016, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop made people's jaws drop in her sizzling get-up when she hit the red carpet at the Met Gala.

Madonna left little to the imagination in a see-through black shirt dress featuring two short sleeves. The floor-length gown trailed behind as she walked on the red carpet. She covered her private area with a black bodysuit and completed the look with a pair of matching gloves and pointed-toe high boots.

