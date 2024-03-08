 

Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post
Instagram
Celebrity

In the Instagram photos, the 43-year-old reality TV star can be seen donning a fuzzy, animal print couture coat from the brand while out and about in Paris, France.

  • Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian put on a busty display in her new Instagram post. "The Kardashians" star treated her followers to a sizzling photo of her rocking mob wife look in a Balenciaga coat.

In the snap, posted on her page on Wednesday, March 6, the 43-year-old star could be seen donning a fuzzy, animal print couture coat from the brand while out and about in Paris. In one of the pictures, she showed her cleavage as she let the coat open with nothing underneath.

Kim completed her jaw-dropping look with Balenciaga's futuristic wine-red shades, a massive black hand bag and a matching belt as she headed to lunch at Costes, an upscale hotel a stone's throw from the Place Vendome. The mom of four, meanwhile, raised people's eyebrows as she wore bandages on two of her fingers.

  Editors' Pick

Prior to the outing, Kim made an appearance at a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The beauty mogul and reality TV star flaunted her daring style when hitting the red carpet in a body-hugging dress which perfectly flaunted her hourglass physique.

The ensemble featured dramatic sleeve flares and an open back. Meanwhile, she styled her raven locks in a sleek ponytail to showcase her gown's low scooped back design.

However, it was the large Balenciaga tag that was still attached to the dress which caught people's attention. While that looked like a wardrobe mishap, it was most likely a purposeful fashion stunt as models for the brand could be seen walking the runway with the same tags attached to their looks.

Kim was announced as the new brand ambassador for Balenciaga in January. Shortly after the revelation, the reality TV star expressed her excitement for "this next chapter" with the French brand.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said on Instagram Stories at the time, "For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks - and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jenna Bush Hager Makes Awkward Mishap About Mary J. Blige's Discography on 'Today'

Michael Strahan's Daughter in 'So Much Pain' After Second Brain Surgery: 'I Don't Feel My Best'

Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Fakes Fashion Faux Pas at Balenciaga Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Kim Kardashian Blasts Kanye West for Making Their Argument About Children Public

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Dragged for Flaunting Thin Waist in Mugler Corset

Kim Kardashian Proudly Announces Son Saint Makes It to 'All Star' Basketball Team

Kim Kardashian Proudly Announces Son Saint Makes It to 'All Star' Basketball Team

Latest News
Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Finalize Divorce
  • Mar 08, 2024

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Finalize Divorce

Miley Cyrus Is 'Devastated' by Tish and Noah's Beef as Mom Rules Out Reconciliation
  • Mar 08, 2024

Miley Cyrus Is 'Devastated' by Tish and Noah's Beef as Mom Rules Out Reconciliation

'Teen Mom' Stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Dispel Split Rumors After Foul-Mouthed Fight
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Teen Mom' Stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Dispel Split Rumors After Foul-Mouthed Fight

'Queer Eye' Stars Rally Around Jonathan Van Ness Amid Alleged 'Rage Issues'
  • Mar 08, 2024

'Queer Eye' Stars Rally Around Jonathan Van Ness Amid Alleged 'Rage Issues'

Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post
  • Mar 08, 2024

Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Vinnie Jones Turns Down Offer to Return as Juggernaut for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'
  • Mar 08, 2024

Vinnie Jones Turns Down Offer to Return as Juggernaut for 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Most Read
Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-06 03:16:35

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Travis Kelce Jetting Off to Singapore After Taylor Swift's Health Scare

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Blac Chyna Showered With Praise for Her Beauty After Dramatic Transformation

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing

'Wicked Tuna' Star Captain Charlie 'Griff' Griffin and His Dog Dead After His Boat Went Missing