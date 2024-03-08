Kim Kardashian Slays Wob Wife Look in New Racy Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

In the Instagram photos, the 43-year-old reality TV star can be seen donning a fuzzy, animal print couture coat from the brand while out and about in Paris, France.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian put on a busty display in her new Instagram post. "The Kardashians" star treated her followers to a sizzling photo of her rocking mob wife look in a Balenciaga coat.

In the snap, posted on her page on Wednesday, March 6, the 43-year-old star could be seen donning a fuzzy, animal print couture coat from the brand while out and about in Paris. In one of the pictures, she showed her cleavage as she let the coat open with nothing underneath.

Kim completed her jaw-dropping look with Balenciaga's futuristic wine-red shades, a massive black hand bag and a matching belt as she headed to lunch at Costes, an upscale hotel a stone's throw from the Place Vendome. The mom of four, meanwhile, raised people's eyebrows as she wore bandages on two of her fingers.

Prior to the outing, Kim made an appearance at a Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. The beauty mogul and reality TV star flaunted her daring style when hitting the red carpet in a body-hugging dress which perfectly flaunted her hourglass physique.

The ensemble featured dramatic sleeve flares and an open back. Meanwhile, she styled her raven locks in a sleek ponytail to showcase her gown's low scooped back design.

However, it was the large Balenciaga tag that was still attached to the dress which caught people's attention. While that looked like a wardrobe mishap, it was most likely a purposeful fashion stunt as models for the brand could be seen walking the runway with the same tags attached to their looks.

Kim was announced as the new brand ambassador for Balenciaga in January. Shortly after the revelation, the reality TV star expressed her excitement for "this next chapter" with the French brand.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said on Instagram Stories at the time, "For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks - and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna."

You can share this post!