Camila Cabello Left Fifth Harmony Because She's 'Not Happy' There Anymore

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello opened up about her decision to leave Fifth Harmony. The "Senorita" hitmaker shared during her appearance on "Call Her Daddy" podcast the real reason behind her departure from the group after four and a half years.

"I started distancing myself from the group vision," Camila told host Alex Cooper in the Wednesday, March 6 episode. "And it felt like, you know, they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, 'I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.' "

The "Havana" singer added, "I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at, like, 7 A.M. and going to my garage band and, like, writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing."

The 27-year-old musician initially thought that she would write for other artists, but then she changed her mind and wanted to write and perform her own lyrics.

Camila, however, suggested that she never regretted being on "Fifth Harmony". "I feel like I can really focus on and remember the really joyful times," she noted. "And I grew a lot in that group."

Recently, it was reported that the members of "Fifth Harmony" were in talks for a group reunion. According to a report, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane were allegedly keen for it, while Camila was part of the early conversations.

The reunion talks emerged after their past hits, including "All in My Head (Flex)", went viral on TikTok recently and it made them interested to prepare a new song for fans. The possibility of Camila joining the project was most likely high since the planned reunion would reportedly not interfere with the releases of her and Normani's forthcoming solo albums.

Last year, Ally appeared to hint at the reunion when she revealed on the "Zach Sang Show" that she, Normani, Lauren and Dinah had received ownership of their "Work From Home" singers' trademark again. She, however, quickly clarified that nothing was confirmed just yet.

"No official band reunion happening at the moment," so she explained on X, formerly known as Twitter. Ally went on to say, "some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way."

