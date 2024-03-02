 

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion
Instagram
Music

The 'Senorita' hitmaker is reportedly in talks to reunite with her former groupmate Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui to record a new song after she left the group in 2016.

  • Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Fifth Harmony are reportedly in talks to reunite. The chart-topping girl group, which starred Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello, announced that they were going on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, but they've recently held talks about a possible reunion.

Camila, 26, actually quit Fifth Harmony in late 2016, and has subsequently enjoyed significant success as a solo artist. However, the brunette beauty has held conversations with her former bandmates about a possible reunion, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The band has expressed interest in a comeback after a number of their hit singles were recently revived on TikTok. An insider has suggested they could soon reunite to record a new song for their fans.

  Editors' Pick

Despite this, the band members won't allow their potential reunion to interfere with their solo projects. Camila is currently preparing to release her fourth studio album, while Normani is poised to release "Dopamine", her long-awaited debut album, later this year.

Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus via a statement posted on social media in 2018. The group said at the time, "Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

"After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," the statement continued to read. "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family. (sic)"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce
Related Posts
Fifth Harmony's Music Reminded Ally Brooke of 'Too Many Scars and Wounds'

Fifth Harmony's Music Reminded Ally Brooke of 'Too Many Scars and Wounds'

Dinah Jane Cringes at Fifth Harmony's Fashion Styles

Dinah Jane Cringes at Fifth Harmony's Fashion Styles

Fifth Harmony Releases Music Video for 'Don't Say You Love Me' Ahead of Hiatus

Fifth Harmony Releases Music Video for 'Don't Say You Love Me' Ahead of Hiatus

Fifth Harmony Reunites to Honor School Shooting Victims

Fifth Harmony Reunites to Honor School Shooting Victims

Latest News
Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident
  • Mar 02, 2024

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin 'Embarrassed and Saddened' by Tampon Incident

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion
  • Mar 02, 2024

Camila Cabello Poised for Fifth Harmony Reunion

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce
  • Mar 02, 2024

Taylor Swift Unlikely to Release 'Very Special' Songs She's Written About Travis Kelce

Emily Blunt Enters Talks to Join The Rock in 'The Smashing Machine'
  • Mar 02, 2024

Emily Blunt Enters Talks to Join The Rock in 'The Smashing Machine'

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis
  • Mar 02, 2024

Dr. Phil Hails Wendy Williams as 'Very Sincere Person' Amid Dementia Diagnosis

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4
  • Mar 02, 2024

Selena Gomez Debuts New Haircut, Begins Filming 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'
Music
  • 2024-02-29 13:00:09

Miley Cyrus Dances in Risque Dress, Teases Pharrell Collab 'Doctor (Work It Out)'

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

Cardi B Reveals Cover Art of 'Like What' Freestyle

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

RAYE Scores Her First BRIT Award Following Record-Breaking 7 Nominations

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Ariana Grande Admits She Misses Going on Tour, Reveals She Has 'Itch' to Hit the Road

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

Tyla Reveals Release Date of Debut Album 'Tyla'

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Justin Timberlake's New Album Will Feature NSYNC Collab

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle

Cardi B Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing Music Video of 'Like What' Freestyle

French Montana Labeled a Hypocrite for Saying Current Rappers Are Just Chasing 'Biggest Numbers'

French Montana Labeled a Hypocrite for Saying Current Rappers Are Just Chasing 'Biggest Numbers'

Kelsea Ballerini Thrilled to Return as Host for CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini Thrilled to Return as Host for CMT Music Awards 2024