Millie Bobby Brown Applauded for Flaunting Bare Face on 'Drew Barrymore Show'

Syndication Celebrity

The 'Stranger Things' actress receives many supportive messages from social media users for normalizing natural skin when she made an appearance on the talk show.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown has been showered with praise by many for normalizing natural skin. After flaunting her bare face on "The Drew Barrymore Show", the "Stranger Things" actress was applauded by social media users.

On Wednesday, March 6, the official Instagram account of Drew Barrymore's TV program uploaded a teaser of an upcoming episode with Millie as the guest. In the clip, it could be seen that the 20-year-old actress was sitting down close to the host on a sofa.

Millie was documented not wearing any makeup to show off her natural face and glowing skin. Furthermore, her eyebrows were not filled in and her lips looked healthy. Not stopping there, she did not shy away from embracing a butterfly-shaped lilac acne patch that she had on one of her cheeks.

For the TV appearance, Millie opted to wear a casual ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeved lilac sweatshirt, a pair of matching shorts and high black leather boots. To enhance the outfit, she accessorized herself with a choker-like white pearl necklace that came with a heart-shaped pendant on its end.

The "Enola Holmes" actress also donned a pair of sparkling earrings, featuring black stones and shimmering diamonds, a matching ring as well as a number of colorful bands in different designs. In addition, her brown tresses were styled in a sleek up-do and parted in the middle.

After the clip was shared, many social media users praised Millie for showing off her bare face on TV. In the comments section of the post, one in particular gushed, "The fact that she's wearing no make-up is so wonderful. Gen Z is really working hard to untangle the patriarchy." Another wrote, "I think the pimple patch is awesome!! Normalize normal skin!!"

A third penned, "I love seeing celebrities not wearing any make up from time to time. They look human." In the meantime, a fourth marveled, "I love that she's not wearing any makeup. She's beautiful without it."

You can share this post!