 

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

The entrepreneur also hits back at critics of her short fling with the rapper in a statement issued via social media, claiming that she is 'grateful' anyway.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey are officially calling an end to their romantic relationship. A few days after their split rumors surfaced online, the entrepreneur has finally confirmed that they have indeed broken up.

Cristina took to social media on Wednesday, March 6 to address the speculation regarding her relationship status with Rozay. Refusing to play victim, she stated, "I've never experienced 'getting left', I'm just not docile. I don't feel played; the sales on Mackeybody.com are thriving, and I'm grateful."

Indicating that there's no bad blood despite their split, the 27-year-old continued, "The situation was beautiful, and I meant every word during our amazing six-month run." She went on clapping back at critics of their short fling, "If others are upset about my joy/pride in the moment, that's their stress to bear."

"We had a clean break two weeks ago, and I never pretended to be the last," she claimed, before concluding, "I embrace both positive and negative traction with love. And no, I won't be appearing on anyone's podcast."

Rick and Cristina went public with their romance in December 2023 amid reports that he's having a child with another woman. However, earlier this month, the two sparked the breakup speculation due to his single behavior in a club. Moreover, he was seen stepping out with a mystery woman last week.

Meanwhile, Cristina appeared to be upset when Rick's music played during her Instagram Live. In the video, she was at the gym and discussing cheat meals when one of her ex-boyfriend's songs began playing on the radio. As soon as the music started, she stopped mid-sentence, gave disappointing look and ended the live session.

During another moment in the live, the entrepreneur was answering questions from her followers. When she was allegedly asked whether or not she and Rick were still together, she simply responded, "Don't ask."

