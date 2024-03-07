Fellow Musicians Pay Tribute to Steely Dan Keyboardist Jim Beard After His Death

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The musician, who has been part of the group's touring line up since 2008, passed away in a New York hospital at the age of 63 due to complications from a sudden illness.

AceShowbiz - Steely Dan keyboardist Jim Beard has died. The musician, who has been part of the group's touring line up since 2008, passed away in a New York hospital on March 2 at the age of 63 due to complications from a sudden illness, a spokesperson for the group has confirmed.

Paying tribute, saxophonist Ben Wendel hailed Jim a "musical giant." He wrote on X, "Thank you for everything Jim Beard. You were a musical giant and inspiration to so many. I am incredibly grateful I had a chance to hang with you and get a little insight into your genius."

And fellow musician Peter Erskin dubbed the keyboardist "the glue and such a great presence on so many projects." He added, "I'm going to miss the man, his wit and his musical incisiveness. You made a difference, Jim."

Jim, who was also a solo artist, composer, producer and arranger, joined Steely Dan's live band for their "Think Fast" tour in 2008 and was also a touring member of the Eagles during their "Long Goodbye" concert series. The musician learned clarinet, saxophone and bass as a teenager and studied jazz at Indiana University, where he played in a bar band alongside trumpet player Chris Botti and drummer Kenny Aronoff.

After moving to New York in 1985, Jim wrote songs for the likes of John McLaughlin and Michael Brecker and toured with jazz stars such as Wayne Shorter and Pat Metheny. He is featured on recordings by the likes of Steve Vai, David Sandborn, Dianne Reeves and Dizzy Gillespie, as well as with the Metropole Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra.

Jim also recorded six solo records and taught in various colleges, including the Berklee College of Music in Boston, the Mason Gross School of Arts at Rutgers University, the Aaron Copland School of Music in New York, and the Sibelius Academy in Finland. He was nominated for seven Grammys over the years, winning in 2007 for his playing on Randy and Michael Brecker's "Some Skunk Funk".

