Report: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Are Engaged, Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Her Blessing

If a new report is to be believed, the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman has taken his relationship with the 34-year-old 'Madame Web' actress to the next level after dating for 6 years.

Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - The wedding bells are ringing for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. If a new report is to be believed, the 47-year-old Coldplay frontman proposed to the 34-year-old "Madame Web" actress "a while ago."

It was noted that Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow has given the couple her full blessing. The former spouses' children, Apple and Moses, are also allegedly supportive of their planned union.

A source claims to The Mirror, "The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable."

The insider, however, reveals that the pair, who have been dating for 6 years, are not rushing things up. "They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are just enjoying making their commitment official," says the source.

The engagement report came after Dakota recently made a rare comment on her role as a "stepmom" for Chris' two children. The "Fifty Shades of Grey" star gushed about the teenagers in an interview with Bustle, saying, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Dakota further noted that she wasn't unfamiliar with the situation because she came from a blended family herself. "I think because I grew up in it, it's come more naturally, but I wouldn't have it any other way really. I really wouldn't. I love it," the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson said.

Dakota also has a good relationship with Gwyneth. The "Iron Man" star once got candid about their bond during a Q&A session on Instagram, raving, "We're actually very good friends. I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person."

