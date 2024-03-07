 

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'
Cover Images/Tony DiMaio
Movie

The 'Back in Action' actress is reportedly in talks to star alongside her 'Feeling Minnesota' co-star in the upcoming movie titled 'Outcome', which is co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods.

  • Mar 7, 2024

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz is in talks to star in Jonah Hill's next movie "Outcome" alongside Keanu Reeves. The 51-year-old actress would be reuniting with the 59-year-old actor as the pair previously starred in the 1996 rom-com "Feeling Minnesota" together.

Reeves is portraying Reef, "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past."

Diaz is making her return to acting with Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action" alongside Jamie Foxx, which is due out sometime this year. It will mark the "Holiday" star's first acting gig since she portrayed Miss Hannigan in 2014's "Annie".

  Editors' Pick

Hill, 40, is directing the flick and will reportedly star in the film, which he co-wrote with screenwriter Ezra Woods, according to various outlets. As of yet, there is no release date for "Outcome".

Cameron rejected millions of dollars to return to the film business before now, but the actress insisted at the time that she was happy to be following her passion.

Asked what advice she'd give to her fans, she explained, "If it's like a burning desire to do so, then I say go for it. Follow that feeling and let it light your way and see where it takes you."

During her hiatus, Cameron focused on her four-year-old daughter Raddix, whom she has with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 44, and launched the organic Avaline wine company.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Nicholas Hoult Reveals New Routine to Play Lex Luthor in Upcoming 'Superman' Movie
Latest News
Nicholas Hoult Reveals New Routine to Play Lex Luthor in Upcoming 'Superman' Movie
  • Mar 07, 2024

Nicholas Hoult Reveals New Routine to Play Lex Luthor in Upcoming 'Superman' Movie

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy
  • Mar 07, 2024

Gal Gadot Announces Birth of Baby No. 4 Following Secret Pregnancy

Boosie Badazz Wants to Date Woman in Her 30s When He's 80 Years Old
  • Mar 07, 2024

Boosie Badazz Wants to Date Woman in Her 30s When He's 80 Years Old

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'
  • Mar 07, 2024

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'

Miley Cyrus 'Fully Aware' of Noah's Relationship With Dominic Purcell, Still Sides With Mom Tish
  • Mar 07, 2024

Miley Cyrus 'Fully Aware' of Noah's Relationship With Dominic Purcell, Still Sides With Mom Tish

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing
  • Mar 07, 2024

Gina Carano Feels 'Alone' Amid Disney Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Most Read
Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms
Movie
  • 2024-03-05 06:52:53

Chris Evans Defends Superhero Movies Amid Growing Criticisms

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

Dakota Johnson Won't 'Do Anything' Like 'Madame Web' Again After Box Office Bomb

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

'Freaky Friday' Sequel Is 'Happening' With Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Returning

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere

Kristen Stewart Gets Provocative at 'Love Lies Bleeding' L.A. Premiere

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis

Timothee Chalamet Pitches Musical Crossover Featuring His Bob Dylan and Austin Butler's Elvis

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'