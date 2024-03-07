Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves May Reunite in Jonah Hill's 'Outcome'

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Movie

The 'Back in Action' actress is reportedly in talks to star alongside her 'Feeling Minnesota' co-star in the upcoming movie titled 'Outcome', which is co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods.

AceShowbiz - Cameron Diaz is in talks to star in Jonah Hill's next movie "Outcome" alongside Keanu Reeves. The 51-year-old actress would be reuniting with the 59-year-old actor as the pair previously starred in the 1996 rom-com "Feeling Minnesota" together.

Reeves is portraying Reef, "a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past."

Diaz is making her return to acting with Netflix action-comedy "Back in Action" alongside Jamie Foxx, which is due out sometime this year. It will mark the "Holiday" star's first acting gig since she portrayed Miss Hannigan in 2014's "Annie".

Hill, 40, is directing the flick and will reportedly star in the film, which he co-wrote with screenwriter Ezra Woods, according to various outlets. As of yet, there is no release date for "Outcome".

Cameron rejected millions of dollars to return to the film business before now, but the actress insisted at the time that she was happy to be following her passion.

Asked what advice she'd give to her fans, she explained, "If it's like a burning desire to do so, then I say go for it. Follow that feeling and let it light your way and see where it takes you."

During her hiatus, Cameron focused on her four-year-old daughter Raddix, whom she has with Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 44, and launched the organic Avaline wine company.

