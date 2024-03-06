 

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors
Celebrity

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' songstress finally addresses the viral photos that saw her hanging out with the Canadian rapper in Turks and Caicos in late 2023.

  Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello has broken her silence on viral vacation photos with Drake that sparked their dating rumors. The singer/songwriter finally addresses the matter in an upcoming interview on "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

On Monday, March 4, a teaser for the said episode featuring Camila was posted on TikTok. Through the preview video, host Alex Cooper gave fans a sneak peek at the topics she broached with the 27-year-old songstress, from her eyebrow-raising vacation with Drake to her alleged reconciliation with Shawn Mendes last year.

"I don't really do stuff like this," the former Fifth Harmony member proclaims at the beginning of the clip, smiling nervously. However, she is more open when the conversation begins with drinks in between.

When asked about her vacation with Drizzy to Turks and Caicos in December 2023, Camila says, "It was vacation plus some work." She then coyly winks while taking a sip of red wine.

In another part of the interview, Alex asks Camila about her thoughts on breakup sex. "I'm a proponent," she says, adding, "Do it until it's out of your system."

She is also asked about her opinion on getting back with an ex. "I think it's known I'm a fan," she candidly shares, seemingly joking about her rumored reconciliation with Shawn. "If I wanna text him, I'm gonna text him," she confesses.

The host then gets into the specific and asks Camila about the reports that she and her ex-boyfriend Shawn seemed to dabble "on the idea of getting back together." The video, however, ends before the "Havana" hitmaker gives her answer.

The full episode of "Call Her Daddy" featuring Camila will be released on Wednesday, March 6.

Camila and Drake raised some eyebrows when they were caught on camera vacationing together in late last year. The two were seen hanging out and chatting up while on a yacht while being joined by other folks aboard the vessel.

In the clip, the "Bad Things" singer sported a black mini dress and sat on the railing while animatedly talking to Drake. The Canadian rapper, who donned a blue patterned top and yellow shorts, faced his back to the camera but he could be seen attentively listening to Camila.

It's still unknown what project that they worked on together during the vacation.

