Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

Instagram Celebrity

While filming for 'Bad Vs. Wild', the host of 'The Masked Singer' tells the Puerto Rican TV personality to 'relax' before he may get her pregnant with his 13th child.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon has delivered his boldest joke about having a large family. The host of "The Masked Singer", who has twelve children with six different women, was not afraid to joke about having a 13th child with Joseline Hernandez.

On Tuesday, March 5, a blog uploaded via TikTok a video documenting the 43-year-old multi-talented artist during his recent TV appearance on the "Bad Vs. Wild" series. In the beginning of the clip, it could be seen that Joseline was bending down to seductively show off her butt cheeks in front of him. At one point, she clapped her butt with one of her hands.

Nick was then documented standing up near his seat while holding a microphone in one of his hands. He was also seen giving his reaction to the Puerto Rican TV personality's seductive move. In the footage, he could be heard saying, "Don't play with me, [Joseline]."

The hip-hop artist reiterated, "Don't play with me. Don't play with me." He went on to say, "You know I know you f**k around and get pregnant," before he was told by fellow TV personality to "behave." He further told Joseline, "You better relax." He added, "I ain't got no Puerto Rican baby mamas," prompting others to burst into laughter.

Aside from the social media platform, the video was released on Instagram. It prompted many Instagram users to voice their opinions on Nick's joke about getting Joseline pregnant. In the comments section of the post, one in particular wrote, "That's a threat coming from him, run Joseline," adding a smiling face with tears of joy and skull emojis. The comment was liked by more than 62,500 users.

Similarly, another joked, "He's the one dude that when he says it… he stands on it." A third suggested, "That's a terroristic threat coming from him." In the meantime, a fourth appeared to have criticized Nick by asking, "Why do men think this is cute to say?"

Nick is a father to his twelve children, whom he shares with six different women. He has twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, Rise Messiah Cannon and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, Beautiful Zeppelin, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, Halo Marie Cannon and late Zen with Alyssa Scott as well as Legendary Love Cannon with Bre Tiesi.

You can share this post!