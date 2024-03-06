 

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn
NBC
Celebrity

Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance The Rapper continue to carefully pick new singers to be added to their respective teams on night four of Blind Auditions.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Another set of Blind Auditions was shown in the new episode of "The Voice" season 25. The new episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 5, saw coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance The Rapper carefully picking new singers to be added to their respective teams.

The first singer to perform that night was Anya True, who showcased her unique voice in her performance of "Until I Found You". Dan + Shay and Chance were impressed and they hit their buttons for Anya. Dan + Shay told her that they loved her vulnerability, while Chance praised her falsetto. Eventually, Anya went to Team Dan + Shay.

Following it up, William Alexander took the stage to sing "Ceilings". Reba and Chance immediately turned their chairs. Chance complimented his control and unique tone. As for Reba, he called William's voice a gift. Reba found another singer for her team as William chose her.

  Editors' Pick

Later, Alyssa Crosby performed "Hand in My Pocket". It was good, but Reba was the only one turning for her. Singing "Golden Hour" was Rletto and Reba hit her button for him at the last minute and Chance followed suit. She said that she liked his runs and vocals, calling it a "wonderful performance." As for Chance, he dubbed his runs "intentional," adding that Rletto never lost control of the song. Rletto went to Team Chance.

Chance then added one more singer to his team after he was impressed by Bri Fletcher's "I'm With You" performance. Chance believed that Bri was "poised to show" her talent in the competition. Despite being pitchy, Chance loved her amazing "belt range."

Rob Cole was up next, singing "Must Be Doin Somethin Right". Unfortunately, no one turned for him. Later on, Mafe was only a few seconds into her performance of "Besame Mucho" when John and Chance turned their chairs. Reba and Dan + Shay followed suit immediately.

Reba admitted that her voice touched her "heart and soul." Meanwhile, John called her "so tasteful" and "magical" as she sang "with feeling and emotion." As for Dan + Shay, they loved how they could understand the meaning of the song through her emotion even though they didn't understand the Spanish lyrics. Mafe eventually chose to be on Team John.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors
Related Posts
'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

'The Voice' Recap: Coaches Start Building Their Teams With Amazing Singers

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

'The Voice' Season 25 Premiere Recap: Coaches Do Whatever It Takes to Get This Trio on Their Team

Kelly Clarkson Accuses Ex Brandon Blackstock of Discouraging Her From 'The Voice' Gig

Kelly Clarkson Accuses Ex Brandon Blackstock of Discouraging Her From 'The Voice' Gig

Latest News
Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez
  • Mar 06, 2024

Nick Cannon Not Afraid to Joke About Having 13th Child With Joseline Hernandez

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Young Sheldon' Spin-Off Series Centering on Georgie and Mandy Greenlit on CBS

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors
  • Mar 06, 2024

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn
  • Mar 06, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates
  • Mar 06, 2024

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour

Monica Sheds Tears as Her Kids Make Surprise Visit Before Performing at Nicki Minaj's Tour