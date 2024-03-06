'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn

NBC Celebrity

Season 25 coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance The Rapper continue to carefully pick new singers to be added to their respective teams on night four of Blind Auditions.

AceShowbiz - Another set of Blind Auditions was shown in the new episode of "The Voice" season 25. The new episode, which aired on Tuesday, March 5, saw coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance The Rapper carefully picking new singers to be added to their respective teams.

The first singer to perform that night was Anya True, who showcased her unique voice in her performance of "Until I Found You". Dan + Shay and Chance were impressed and they hit their buttons for Anya. Dan + Shay told her that they loved her vulnerability, while Chance praised her falsetto. Eventually, Anya went to Team Dan + Shay.

Following it up, William Alexander took the stage to sing "Ceilings". Reba and Chance immediately turned their chairs. Chance complimented his control and unique tone. As for Reba, he called William's voice a gift. Reba found another singer for her team as William chose her.

Later, Alyssa Crosby performed "Hand in My Pocket". It was good, but Reba was the only one turning for her. Singing "Golden Hour" was Rletto and Reba hit her button for him at the last minute and Chance followed suit. She said that she liked his runs and vocals, calling it a "wonderful performance." As for Chance, he dubbed his runs "intentional," adding that Rletto never lost control of the song. Rletto went to Team Chance.

Chance then added one more singer to his team after he was impressed by Bri Fletcher's "I'm With You" performance. Chance believed that Bri was "poised to show" her talent in the competition. Despite being pitchy, Chance loved her amazing "belt range."

Rob Cole was up next, singing "Must Be Doin Somethin Right". Unfortunately, no one turned for him. Later on, Mafe was only a few seconds into her performance of "Besame Mucho" when John and Chance turned their chairs. Reba and Dan + Shay followed suit immediately.

Reba admitted that her voice touched her "heart and soul." Meanwhile, John called her "so tasteful" and "magical" as she sang "with feeling and emotion." As for Dan + Shay, they loved how they could understand the meaning of the song through her emotion even though they didn't understand the Spanish lyrics. Mafe eventually chose to be on Team John.

