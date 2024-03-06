 

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs
Instagram
Celebrity

The adult content creator seemingly attempts to mock the 'Drip Too Hard' spitter for blocking her and her boyfriend after she ignored the rapper's DMs, but it backfires.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby has been defended by social media users after an OnlyFans star exposed him for sliding into her DMs. The adult entertainer seemingly attempted to mock the rapper for not taking rejection well, but it has since backfired.

The OnlyFans creator, whose username on X, formerly Twitter, is Amber, claimed Lil Baby blocked her and her boyfriend on Instagram after she ignored his DMs. She shared a screenshot of the now-deleted messages from the "My Dawg" emcee, but the date shows that he allegedly reached out to her in November 2023.

Along with the screengrab, Amber wrote, "Lil baby blocked me cus he DM'd me and I didn't answer so then he tried again in vanish mode so I screenshot it to show my man lmfaoo, he even went as far as blocking my back up, my man and his business page." She added with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji, "YALL favs don't take rejection well at all, I blame you b***hes!"

But instead of joining Amber to troll Lil Baby, many have come to his defense and slam the adult content creator. "He blocked you for a reason look at you wanting attention," one person accused the OnlyFans star.

  Editors' Pick

"you didn't respond he blocked you so wtf are you exposing," another wondered. Someone weighed in, "Tf he need to follow you for if you don't deliver what he want? you think the man just wanna look at you that bad? LMFAO."

"Clout is a hell of a drug. why you upset he blocked you. You got a man , plus you told him 'no' supposedly .. GIRLS BE DOING THE MOST," a fourth critic claimed, while another alleged, "Maybe she's actually the one that don't take rejection well."

On the other hand, someone warned Lil Baby, "If you're messaging onlyfans creators you deserve the humiliation. It's all fun and fantasy until they end up preggo. Ask Drake."

This isn't the first time Lil Baby is accused of trying to link up with a porn star. Back in November 2020, Ms. London exposed the Atlanta rapper for allegedly paying her $16k to sleep with her. "The best d**k I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me," she said in a now-deleted tweet. "Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever."

Ms. London referred to Jayda Cheaves, whom Lil Baby had been dating on and off at the time. He later denied the claims, saying that she was using his name for clout. "I get it," he said. "Say Baby name get clout Y'll need to stop the desperate s**t."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn
Related Posts
Lil Baby to Take Social Media Hiatus Ahead of New Album Release

Lil Baby to Take Social Media Hiatus Ahead of New Album Release

Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna

Lil Baby Gives Cryptic Response to Young Thug's Dad Who Slammed Him for Dissing Gunna

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Lil Baby Seemingly Calls Gunna 'Rat' in Newly-Surfaced Video of His Performance

Lil Baby Seemingly Calls Gunna 'Rat' in Newly-Surfaced Video of His Performance

Latest News
Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors
  • Mar 06, 2024

Camila Cabello Breaks Silence on Drake Vacation Photos That Sparked Dating Rumors

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn
  • Mar 06, 2024

'The Voice' Recap: A Singer Proves Music Is Universal Language, Gets Four-Chair Turn

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates
  • Mar 06, 2024

Chris Brown Maps Out '11:11' Tour Dates

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Meadow Walker Seen Cozying Up to Model Kit Butler on Dinner Date Weeks After Divorce Filing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Meadow Walker Seen Cozying Up to Model Kit Butler on Dinner Date Weeks After Divorce Filing

Most Read
Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-05 14:53:18

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Serena Williams Defended by Fans After Mocked Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Taylor Swift Cancels Meet-and-Greets to Get Ample Break After She Looks Sick on Stage

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors