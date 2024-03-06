Lil Baby Defended After Adult Entertainer Exposed Him for Sliding Into Her DMs

Instagram Celebrity

The adult content creator seemingly attempts to mock the 'Drip Too Hard' spitter for blocking her and her boyfriend after she ignored the rapper's DMs, but it backfires.

Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lil Baby has been defended by social media users after an OnlyFans star exposed him for sliding into her DMs. The adult entertainer seemingly attempted to mock the rapper for not taking rejection well, but it has since backfired.

The OnlyFans creator, whose username on X, formerly Twitter, is Amber, claimed Lil Baby blocked her and her boyfriend on Instagram after she ignored his DMs. She shared a screenshot of the now-deleted messages from the "My Dawg" emcee, but the date shows that he allegedly reached out to her in November 2023.

Along with the screengrab, Amber wrote, "Lil baby blocked me cus he DM'd me and I didn't answer so then he tried again in vanish mode so I screenshot it to show my man lmfaoo, he even went as far as blocking my back up, my man and his business page." She added with a rolling on the floor laughing emoji, "YALL favs don't take rejection well at all, I blame you b***hes!"

But instead of joining Amber to troll Lil Baby, many have come to his defense and slam the adult content creator. "He blocked you for a reason look at you wanting attention," one person accused the OnlyFans star.

"you didn't respond he blocked you so wtf are you exposing," another wondered. Someone weighed in, "Tf he need to follow you for if you don't deliver what he want? you think the man just wanna look at you that bad? LMFAO."

"Clout is a hell of a drug. why you upset he blocked you. You got a man , plus you told him 'no' supposedly .. GIRLS BE DOING THE MOST," a fourth critic claimed, while another alleged, "Maybe she's actually the one that don't take rejection well."

On the other hand, someone warned Lil Baby, "If you're messaging onlyfans creators you deserve the humiliation. It's all fun and fantasy until they end up preggo. Ask Drake."

This isn't the first time Lil Baby is accused of trying to link up with a porn star. Back in November 2020, Ms. London exposed the Atlanta rapper for allegedly paying her $16k to sleep with her. "The best d**k I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me," she said in a now-deleted tweet. "Not dropping no names, but jayda not leaving this man ever."

Ms. London referred to Jayda Cheaves, whom Lil Baby had been dating on and off at the time. He later denied the claims, saying that she was using his name for clout. "I get it," he said. "Say Baby name get clout Y'll need to stop the desperate s**t."

