 

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Applauded for Cleaning Up Trash After Watching 'Dune: Part Two'

Cover Images/Ryan Hartford
The 'On the Floor' singer and the 'Hypnotic' actor are praised for 'setting a good example' for picking up their trash after watching 'Dune: Part Two' in theater.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been showered with praise by social media users for setting a good example. The "On the Floor" singer and the "Hypnotic" actor were applauded by many for cleaning up their trash after enjoying their cinema date.

On Tuesday, March 5, one social media user, who goes by the name @GehrigRyan, uploaded a video documenting Jennifer and Ben during their movie date via X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, it could be seen that the wedded couple took their time to pick up their trash after watching "Dune: Part Two".

Jennifer was seen holding a big paper glass of drink in one of her hands as she took what appeared to be a yellow bucket of popcorn with her other hand. In the meantime, Ben was filmed carrying a similar glass of drink while seemingly cleaning the seat where he was sitting.

For the movie date, Jennifer opted to wear a casual ensemble, consisting of a white tee that came with black graphics on its front side and a long-sleeved beige knitted cardigan. In addition, the 54-year-old pop star's long brown locks were styled in an up-do.

As for Ben, the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor kept his body warm in a white flannel featuring navy blue checkered patterns all over it. He also sported a pair of dark-colored pants.

Along with the video, the X user began writing in the tweet, "Dune 2 was AMAZING," before adding, "Post credits scene was realizing JLo & Ben Affleck were sitting right in front of us lol."

It did not take long for the tweet to be flooded with positive online responses from other X users. In the replies section, one in particular gushed, "Ben and Jen picking up their trash, thank you for setting a good example." Similarly, another joined in, "And they're cleaning up their own mess. As a theatre employee, I salute them."

Meanwhile, a third shared, "I know someone who just came away from working with Ben Affleck for the best part of half a year on something that didn't come off in the end and they reckon he's one of the nicest, most respectful people they've encountered in their job.

