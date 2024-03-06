 

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck
Cover Images/Faye Sadou
TV

The former 'Drake and Josh' actor alleges on 'Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV' that the dialogue coach on Nickelodeon sexually abused him when he starred on 'The Amanda Show'.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Drake Bell is making accusations against Brian Peck, a dialogue coach on Nickelodeon's "All That" and "The Amanda Show". The actor alleges on Investigation Discovery's series "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" that Peck sexually abused him when he starred on "The Amanda Show".

Released on Tuesday, March 5, a preview of the upcoming docuseries suggests that Bell will be opening up about his alleged abuse by Peck while he was still a child actor. The clip sees someone mentioning Peck during an interview, saying, "To hear Brian Peck was a sexual predator, it made me wonder immediately about who was being hurt."

Bell then appears, taking a seat on a chair as the camera pans on him. He is seemingly going to talk about his story when the footage abruptly ends.

Along with the video, the four-part docuseries also issued a press release. "The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was convicted in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a sex offender," it read.

  Editors' Pick

"Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV" is billed as a docuseries that will be investigating the toxic work conditions at children's shows in the 1990s and early 2000s. The series is set to air on March 17 and 18 on Investigation Discovery.

It wasn't the first time Peck was hit with child molestation accusations. He was arrested back in August 2003 and charged with lewd acts with a child. Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release that the abuse took place around two years prior at Peck's residence while he was coaching the unnamed victim. Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in late 2004.

On the other hand, Bell was sentenced to two years on probation and charged with child endangerment in 2021 over alleged misconduct with a young fan, whom he met online and then in person, for years. The victim claimed that the "Drake and Josh" alum started contacting her via online chats when she was 12. She claimed that the messages became "blatantly sexual" by the time she was 15.

Bell, who was also ordered to do 200 hours of community service, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges. However, he ultimately reached a plea deal with prosecutors. In June of the same year, he was convicted of felony attempted child endangerment, with a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dakota Johnson Says She Loves BF Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids 'With All My Heart'

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post
Latest News
U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony
  • Mar 06, 2024

U.K. Government Makes Apparent Mishap by Announcing Kate Middleton's Attendance at June Ceremony

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
  • Mar 06, 2024

Scheana Shay Confronts Tom Sandoval, Storms Off 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion

Cardi B Teases New Single After BIA's Apparent Shade
  • Mar 06, 2024

Cardi B Teases New Single After BIA's Apparent Shade

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post
  • Mar 06, 2024

Swifties Blame Kim Kardashian After Daughter North Is Caught Sharing 'Messy' Taylor Swift Post

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck
  • Mar 06, 2024

Drake Bell Claims He's Sexually Abused As Child By 'All That' Dialogue Coach Brian Peck

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Kristen Dunst Despised Her Nickname on Set of 'Spider-Man'

Most Read
'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left
TV
  • 2024-03-04 10:22:50

'American Idol' Recap: Singers Perform Before the Judges With One Platinum Ticket Left

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Jasmine Storms Off the Set After Gino's Bachelor Party Video Is Shown

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Treat Williams After His Passing

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

'Baywatch' TV Reboot in the Works on FOX With Substantial Commitment

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Shannen Doherty Reveals How Her Feud With Jennie Garth on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Set Started

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

Austin Stowell Cast as Younger Leroy Jethro Gibbs on 'NCIS' Prequel

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

'The Voice' Recap: John Legend Hails a Singer as 'the Best' Coaches Have Seen

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

'The Bachelor' Recap: One Woman Is Sent Home After Hometown Dates

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'